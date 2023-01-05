The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
News >  Nation/World

Pope Benedict XVI buried in St. Peter’s Basilica

Jan. 5, 2023 Updated Thu., Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:46 p.m.

dpa

ROME — Pope Benedict XVI has been buried in St. Peter’s Basilica, the Holy See announced on Thursday after the funeral Mass.

The coffin with the body of the Bavarian-born pope had been taken from St. Peter’s Square in Rome to the crypt of the basilica.

The public was excluded from this part of the funeral service.

Joseph Ratzinger — Benedict’s birth name — now lies in the tomb of his Polish predecessor, John Paul II, whose remains had already been moved to another place in the church years ago.

The three-layer coffin made of wood and zinc is accompanied by other items such as a text about his life and pontificate.

Some 50,000 faithful joined the funeral service in St. Peter’s Square, presided over by current Pope Francis, according to the Vatican.

