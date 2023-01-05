Puyallup Tribe announces economic development project at port. Here are the details

By Liz Moomey (Tacoma) News Tribune

The Puyallup Tribe announced Wednesday it would develop an international logistics company on property it owns on the Tacoma Tideflats.

Formed in December, Tahoma Global Logistics will run land operations on the Tribe’s port properties in the Port of Tacoma, according to a news release.

The Puyallup Tribe regained properties along the Blair Waterway in Tacoma with the 1990 Land Claims Settlement.

Tahoma Global Logistics, a division of the Puyallup Tribal Enterprises, will offer logistics operations, which include container movement with storage and maintenance, out-of-gauge cargo logistics and processing, bulk material handling and logistics, project cargo packing/crating with staging and logistics, heavy equipment fitting with set-up and customization. It will also provide trucking services, such as local pickup and delivery, preposition drayage and short-haul service. Tahoma Global Logistics also has storage for containers, chassis, trucks, AGI and industrial machinery, steel and aluminum coils, pipes and boxed cargo for outside storage. Customers can fill out an online form at tahomaglobal.com.

“This is an exciting development for us on our journey to securing the future of generations to come,” the Puyallup Tribal Council, the Tribe’s governing body, said in a news release. “The name reflects our outlook: We are a Tribe that thinks on a global scale. Tahoma Global Logistics will continue our economic development efforts, provide revenue to our government and over time will open workforce opportunities to our membership.”

Jed Boba of Tahoma Global said they are not releasing job projections yet. He added the company would develop facilities to support the clients and customers’ needs.

The Tribe has launched other economic development initiatives since 2020. It opened its $400 million Emerald Queen Casino that year. In 2021, the Tribe announced a partnership with Amazon for a sorting center, opened the EQC hotel, launched BetMGM: online sportsbook at EQC and opened a fourth Commencement Bay Cannabis store.

Last year, the Puyallup Tribe announced partnerships with Kenmore Air to operate a seaplane service and with celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi to open a Native-inspired international cuisine waterfront restaurant.