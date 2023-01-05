Southwest Idaho child dies from flu-related causes

By Audrey Dutton Idaho Capital Sun

A child from southwest Idaho has died of causes related to influenza, according to state health officials.

The Washington County death is the first influenza-related death of this flu season among Idahoans under age 18.

“This is a tragic reminder that although deaths among children are unusual, flu can be very serious, and not just for those 65 years and older,” Idaho Influenza Surveillance Coordinator Dr. Leslie Tengelsen said in a news release. “Influenza activity is currently very high in Idaho. While in some parts of the country the flu season appears to be on the decline, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the flu season often has a second wave, so it is difficult to know how long this season will continue.”

In the average flu season, influenza contributes to an average of 45 deaths in Idaho. So far this season, 22 people have died in Idaho of flu-related causes, not including the child’s death announced Thursday.

The last influenza-related death for a child was reported during the 2019-2020 flu season.

“It is not too late to get the flu vaccine,” Tengelsen said in the release. “To reduce serious respiratory illness, get your annual influenza vaccine and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines.”

All Idahoans age 6 months or older can get an updated immunization each year to protect against the flu. Health care providers recommend the annual flu shot each fall, but they stress that it is never too late to get a flu shot. The immunizations can protect against serious flu-related complications, hospitalization and death. Those most at risk of serious illness are people age 65 or older, young children, people with chronic health conditions and pregnant people.

Flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headache, chills or fatigue.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare also recommends basic public health measures to help prevent the spread of respiratory disease during this flu season:

Wear a mask and keep a physical distance in public.

Stay home from work or school when sick.

Wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth until you have washed your hands.

Get plenty of rest, fluids, nutritious foods and physical activity.

Avoid people who are sick.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

