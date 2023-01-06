82-year-old Mead man dies from injuries sustained in December crash near Whitworth
Jan. 6, 2023 Updated Fri., Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:37 p.m.
An 82-year-old Mead man involved in a crash last month on U.S. Highway 395 near Whitworth University died Thursday from his injuries.
On Dec. 22, Verne R. Fallstrom was driving a 1995 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck south on the highway near Hawthorne Road when he lost control on the ice, spun across the center of the highway and struck a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup heading north on the highway, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
Fallstrom, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. A passenger of the GMC was injured and taken to Providence Holy Family Hospital.
WSP said Fallstrom was driving too fast for conditions.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.