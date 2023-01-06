82-year-old Mead man dies from injuries sustained in December crash near Whitworth

An 82-year-old Mead man involved in a crash last month on U.S. Highway 395 near Whitworth University died Thursday from his injuries.

On Dec. 22, Verne R. Fallstrom was driving a 1995 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck south on the highway near Hawthorne Road when he lost control on the ice, spun across the center of the highway and struck a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup heading north on the highway, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Fallstrom, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. A passenger of the GMC was injured and taken to Providence Holy Family Hospital.

WSP said Fallstrom was driving too fast for conditions.