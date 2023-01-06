Dear Kiantha: Facing fear first bold step to bigger life

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Dear Kiantha,

I want to live a bigger life, but I am afraid. I am not sure what I am afraid of, but I am sure that I am afraid.

Dear Friend,

The moment we find our seat in a movie theater after waiting patiently for a long-awaited film to premier. The excitement we feel as our stomach flips and flops between anxiety or fear for how the story in the film will be told.

These feelings come because we don’t know what is about to happen. How will the plot thicken? Who is doing what in the upcoming scenes? How will it all end?

These are the same emotions and questions that rise to the top when we are wanting to do something outside of what we know. The desire for a bigger life implies that you are called to more, that more awaits you and that you are being called to play in a bigger scene in your own movie.

In one way or another we all want more – more of the unknown with a belief that it will exceed the confines of our current experiences.

While our desire for more is an often a shared experience, what separates you is your boldness. The boldness to ask the hard questions and to sit in fear as you are en route to your bigger life.

You are brave. While most people are willing to enter the theater, most are unwilling to enter the scene. Your desire to jump into a bigger life proves that you are equipped for the task ahead and destined for a bigger experience in this life.

A bigger life awaits anyone willing to get uncomfortable, willing to sit in fear. Your ability to see a bigger life for yourself without knowing all that it entails means you are ready.

You don’t need to contemplate what is next, fear is next, fear is now but, after fear is flight. You are on your way to your bigger life, and I am cheering you on from the sidelines as you fly into your biggest scene yet.

Soul to soul,

Kiantha

Dear Kiantha can be read Fridays in The Spokesman-Review.