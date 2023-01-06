Idaho Gov. Little pledges civility, integrity as he’s inaugurated for 2nd term

By Ryan Suppe Idaho Statesman

BOISE – After a resounding re-election in November, Idaho’s 33rd governor on Friday promised to lead with civility, integrity and humility in his second term.

Gov. Brad Little, an Emmett Republican, was sworn in during a ceremony at the Idaho Capitol in Boise. Little, who was joined by his wife, children and grandchildren, lauded Idaho’s tough but compassionate values and thanked voters for entrusting him with a second term. Little won with 60.5% support in the general election.

With a nod to his predecessors, Little said he plans to double down on supporting Idaho children, after making education a top priority during his first term, and conservative economic policies.

“For me, it’s about learning from them, but it’s also about always putting Idaho first,” Little said. “By now you know my goal is to make sure everyone in Idaho has an opportunity to thrive, and that our children and grandchildren will choose to stay.”

Little’s first term was marked early on by the coronavirus pandemic, during which he issued a brief stay-home order but never required masks, leading to criticism from GOP and Democratic camps.

Buoyed by tax revenue surpluses, Little has increased education spending, especially for literacy programs and teacher pay, while cutting income taxes. His conservative tax policy culminated in a September bill setting a 5.8% flat tax for individuals and corporations along with handing out $500 million in tax rebates.

Hundreds of current and former state officials and hundreds of spectators attended the Friday event, organized by the Idaho National Guard. A chilly and overcast afternoon, the day was livened by a military band and thunderous, ceremonial cannon fire.

Bedke, Labrador sworn into statewide offices

Along with Little, Idaho’s newly elected constitutional officers were sworn in by Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan.

Also taking the oath were Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, Controller Brandon Woolf and Superintendent for Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield.

Bedke served more than two decades in the Idaho House, including the past 10 years as speaker. A Republican Oakley rancher, Bedke’s key legislative accomplishment was mediating a water rights agreement between competing users. He also led the House as the Legislature enacted a near-total ban on abortion.

Labrador is an immigration lawyer and former congressman, Idaho GOP chairman and Idaho House member. Labrador was critical of longtime Attorney General Lawrence Wasden before handily defeating him in the Republican primary. In his first week, Labrador filed a motion to dismiss charges against a campaign supporter who was charged with trespassing during a protest at a playground closed because of COVID-19 concerns.

McGrane is a longtime local election official, who worked in the Ada County elections office for nearly two decades, most recently serving as county clerk. McGrane was the only candidate in last year’s GOP primary election to say that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

Critchfield, the former president of the State Board of Education, campaigned on preparing students to enter the workforce and decentralizing the Department of Education in favor of local control.

In a speech, Teresa Little said Idaho’s first family recently welcomed a new granddaughter. Little brought a candle to the ceremony, saying it represented “the light within each of us” and urging listeners to share their own lights.

The first lady encouraged Idaho’s new state officials to lead with “integrity, empathy and kindness.”

“Your descendants, our children and grandchildren, are watching, listening and learning from you and all of us,” she said.