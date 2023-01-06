No. 20 Gonzaga women look to continue Santa Clara’s stretch of misfortune

By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review

The Santa Clara women are overdue for a lucky break.

Going into Saturday’s West Coast Conference game at Gonzaga, the Broncos have lost two games in the final second and another on Thursday when Portland tied a program record by hitting 15 3-pointers.

That leaves Santa Clara at 10-7 overall, 1-3 in the WCC and desperate for a change in fortune. Then again, they’re not likely to get much help from the Zags – especially in Spokane, where the Broncos have won just once in the past 19 seasons.

Gonzaga is playing some of its best ball of the season just as the conference season is gearing up. Ranked 20th in The Associated Press poll and 15-2 overall, the Zags struggled for more than three quarters with USF on Thursday.

But again, they flipped the switch with some clutch 3-pointers and lockdown defense down the stretch to win 63-52.

More of those plays are coming from the Zags’ improving bench. On Thursday, it was Esther Little’s turn to make an impact, with two blocks along with four points.

“She never puts her hands down,” coach Lisa Fortier said after the game. “She’s playing because she’s such a great defender. She can guard any player, any time.”

Quality depth is important, a point reinforced after the game when Fortier said that there “is no change” in the status of injured players Kayleigh Truong (foot), Maud Huijbens (concussion) and Bree Salenbien (ACL).

The Zags are getting big offensive numbers from four players, each with a distinct skill set. On Thursday, Kaylynne Truong struggled with her outside shot but dished out nine assists.

As USF shut down 3-point ace Brynna Maxwell, the Zags turned to forwards Yvonne Ejim and Eliza Hollingsworth.

Together they made the difference, combining for 28 points and 20 rebounds while going 12 for 18 from the field.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara has dealt with some outrageous misfortune.

Picked by the coaches to finish eighth, the Broncos looked like the surprise team of the WCC by going 9-4 in the nonconference season.

Four weeks ago, they won the Las Vegas Holiday Classic after beating South Dakota (a Sweet 16 team last year) and Washington. Three days later, they lost by 13 at No. 2 Stanford.

Then came the conference opener against lowly Pepperdine, which went down to the wire before the visiting Waves hit a layup with 0.7 seconds left.

A week later, USF scored a tying bucket with 0.8 seconds to play in regulation an went on to win 80-79 in overtime.

On Thursday at Portland, the Broncos dominated in the paint 36-18, only to watch the Pilots put up 29 3-pointers and sink 15 of them in an 81-71 defeat.

Santa Clara is getting 16.6 points per game from freshman Tess Heal, who scored 23 against Portland.