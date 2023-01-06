Police arrest man suspected of robbing downtown, South Hill banks
Jan. 6, 2023 Updated Fri., Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:52 p.m.
Spokane police arrested a 54-year-old man accused of robbing a downtown Banner Bank and South Hill Washington Trust Bank.
The police’s Major Crimes Unit and SWAT team arrested David E. Allen Friday morning at his Deer Park residence without incident, Spokane police said in a news release.
Police allege Allen robbed Banner Bank Dec. 29, 2022, and Washington Trust Bank Tuesday. Police did not say how much money he may have taken.
Allen was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree robbery, police said.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.