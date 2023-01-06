The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 32° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Autumn Agnew, Jack Duckett lead Central Valley basketball to sweep

Jan. 6, 2023 Updated Fri., Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:56 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane league across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls basketball GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley 53, Ridgeline 31: Autumn Agnew scored 18 points and the visiting Bears (7-3, 1-0 GSL) beat the Falcons (7-3, 0-1). Madilyn Crowley led Ridgeline with seven points.

Lewis and Clark 46, North Central 36: Brooklyn Jenson scored 13 points and the Tigers (4-7, 1-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (6-4, 0-1). Hannah Hamilton scored 10 points for North Central.

Ferris 48, Cheney 38: Emmelia Wevers hit three 3-pointers and scored 16 points and the Saxons (6-5, 1-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (4-7, 0-1). Shauna Elliot led Cheney with 15 points. 

Boys basketball

GSL 4A/3A

Ferris 59, Cheney 49: Patrick Murphy scored 16 points and the Saxons (8-2, 1-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (5-6, 0-1). Gentz Hilburn led the Blackhawks with 22 points.

Central Valley 58, Ridgeline 40: Jack Duckett hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points and the Bears (1-10, 1-0) beat the visiting Falcons (6-4, 0-1).

Easton Amend led Ridgeline with 13 points.

Lewis and Clark 48, North Central 32: Sam Toure scored 17 points and the Tigers (5-6, 1-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (3-7, 0-1). Juju Ervin scored eight points for North Central. 

St. Thomas (Texas) 68, Gonzaga Prep 60: Ty Beston scored 13 points and the visiting Eagles (14-1) beat the Bullpups (10-2) in a nonleague game. Henry Sandberg led Gonzaga Prep with 15 points.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports