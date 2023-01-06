Whitworth men receive balanced scoring effort in win over Lewis & Clark 78-57

From staff reports

Whitworth had four players in double figures on Friday as the Pirates ran past Lewis & Clark 78-57 for their second Northwest Conference win of the season.

Michael Smith and Jake Holtz led the way with 15 points apiece. JT McDermott had 14 and Sullivan Menard 11 as the Pirates shot 49% from the field at Whitworth Fieldhouse.

The Pirates (7-5, 2-1 NWC) built on their 35-27 halftime lead throughout the second half, outrebounding the Pioneers 51-28, 15 of which came on the offensive end.

Jerry Twenge led the Pirates on the glass with nine rebounds, and Ty Edwards had eight.

The lead eventually ballooned to 23 points.

Jack Henderson led the way for Lewis & Clark (7-5, 1-2) with 16 points. Tyler McFarland added 15.

Rowan Anderson dished out three asists for the Pirates, as did McDermott.

Whitworth is back in action on Saturday hosting Pacific at 6 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Lewis & Clark 93, Whitworth 90 (2OT): Whitworth jumped out to a 44-26 halftime lead but eventually fell in double overtime at Whitworth Fieldhouse.

Guard Karli Mukai poured in 38 points, including nine in the second overtime, to lead the Pioneers (2-10, 1-2).

Kimberly Dewey had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Olivia Mayer had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Pirates (4-8, 1-2), who host Pacific on Saturday at 4 p.m.