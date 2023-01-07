100 years ago in Spokane: A juror may have literally been sick of the protracted new Maurice Codd trial

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Deliberations were suspended in the Maurice Codd subornation of perjury trial because of the illness of Carrie Lamphear, one of the jurors.

A doctor was summoned who reported that she had “some cold and a touch of pleurisy” – but mainly she was suffering from the strain of seven weeks in the courtroom on a highly sensational case. He ordered her to bed, and said he expected that she would be able to participate in deliberations in the morning.

The jury had already deliberated for 53 hours. The judge vowed to give them “all the necessary time to reach a verdict.”

From the police beat: An investigation exonerated Patrolman J.E. Adams after a police shooting resulted in the loss of an eye by a young bystander.

Kenneth Love, 11, was struck in the eye by a bullet after Adams shot at an alleged drunken wife-beater while crowds were on the street on Christmas Eve.

The investigation – conducted by the police department – determined that Adams could not have fired that shot, because the only shot he fired in that general direction was shown to have hit a window in the Granite Building. The bullet that injured Love was still lodged in his eye socket.

Another man, identified as a “special officer,” also fired at the suspect that night. However, the police commissioner said the man was not a “special officer” of the police department, but was employed by the Peking Cafe and “we have no supervision over him.”

The police chief did, however, caution Adams “about the use of his gun in such circumstances” and about the need to safeguard the lives of innocent persons.