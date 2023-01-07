Dear Annie 1/7

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: One of my good female friends graduated from a rival college of mine. We love talking smack about who has a better football team. When her school loses games, I gloat. One time this year, I said her school had zero chance of winning against my school. I did this level of trash-talking for two months, practically daily.

She said that if I was so confident, then I should put it on the line. I told her to name the stakes. She said if my school lost one game in particular, starting Jan. 1, I would have to post a new picture of myself on social media in a thong every day for a year, holding a sign saying, “My school sucks.” Well, my school lost, badly.

She texted me during the game talking smack. I said the bet was just a joke. She said it was not and that she could show our friends our text receipts. I’m worried what people will say if I start posting the kind of content we discussed. My friends from high school and college plus my co-workers would see it. Is there any way I can get out of this? – Unfriendly Bet

Dear Bet: You and your friend can joke all you want about college sports, but long gone are the dorm days. You’re both adults with myriad responsibilities and obligations; posting the kind of pictures you described could lead to serious fallout at work and in your relationships, not to mention chip away at your dignity.

Give your friend a call and draw your line in the sand. Assure her that if the game had gone in your favor, there’s no way you would actually expect her to post these photos online, either. Perhaps a happy medium would be repping her team’s spirit wear instead of your alma mater’s in a single defeat post. Only do what you feel comfortable with. If you find the situation can’t be sorted civilly, call it quits on all future bet-making with this friend – and maybe give some thought to whether or not she should be on your friend roster at all.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.