Live updates: No. 9 Gonzaga continues WCC road trip at Santa Clara
Sat., Jan. 7, 2023
Pregame
Nothing is going to come easy for Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference this season.
After stealing a win in San Francisco on Thursday, where the Zags led for less than 2 minutes and took their first lead of the second half with 8 seconds left, the Bulldogs continue their road trip at Santa Clara Saturday night at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KHQ and Root Sports.
The Broncos (14-4, 2-1 WCC) are third in the WCC standings, beating San Francisco by 13 points, Pepperdine by 10 and losing to Saint Mary’s by three.
After losing guard Jaylen Williams to the NBA a season ago, sophomores Brandin Podziemski and Carlos Stewart have picked up a bulk of the scoring, averaging 18.8 and 14.8 points a game, respectively.
The Bulldogs (13-3, 2-0) have won eight straight games. Rasir Bolton led the Zags with 21 points on Thursday, scoring 11 in the final 5 minutes, to pick up for Drew Timme’s 11 on 3 of 16 shooting.
Series history
Gonzaga holds a 68-30 all-time series lead over Santa Clara and have won 24 consecutive games since Jan. 20, 2011. The Zags won in Santa Clara by 32 points last season.
Team stats
Individual leaders
Game preview
More on the Zags
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.