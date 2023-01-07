Cache Reset
Live updates: No. 9 Gonzaga continues WCC road trip at Santa Clara

From staff reports

Pregame

Nothing is going to come easy for Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference this season.

After stealing a win in San Francisco on Thursday, where the Zags led for less than 2 minutes and took their first lead of the second half with 8 seconds left, the Bulldogs continue their road trip at Santa Clara Saturday night at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KHQ and Root Sports.

The Broncos (14-4, 2-1 WCC) are third in the WCC standings, beating San Francisco by 13 points, Pepperdine by 10 and losing to Saint Mary’s by three.

After losing guard Jaylen Williams to the NBA a season ago, sophomores Brandin Podziemski and Carlos Stewart have picked up a bulk of the scoring, averaging 18.8 and 14.8 points a game, respectively. 

The Bulldogs (13-3, 2-0) have won eight straight games. Rasir Bolton led the Zags with 21 points on Thursday, scoring 11 in the final 5 minutes, to pick up for Drew Timme’s 11 on 3 of 16 shooting.

Series history

Gonzaga holds a 68-30 all-time series lead over Santa Clara and have won 24 consecutive games since Jan. 20, 2011. The Zags won in Santa Clara by 32 points last season. 

Team stats

  SCU (14-4, 2-1) Gonzaga (13-3, 2-0)
Points 74.2 86.3
Points allowed 69.3 72.8
Field goal pct. 43.4 52.2
Rebounds 39.9 37.5
Assists 14.0 16.7
Blocks 3.7 3.0
Steals 5.9 7.9
Streak Won 1 Won 8

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT%
Brandin Podziemski (SCU) 18.8 46.0 79.1
Drew Timme (GU) 21.9 62.5 61.6
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG
Brandin Podziemski (SCU) 8.6 6.5 2.1
Drew Timme (GU) 8.1 5.8 2.3
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
Brandin Podziemski (SCU) 3.4 2.2 35.6
Nolan Hickman (GU) 3.7 1.7 28.3

Game preview

