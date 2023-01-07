Live updates: No. 9 Gonzaga continues WCC road trip at Santa Clara

From staff reports

Pregame

Nothing is going to come easy for Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference this season.

After stealing a win in San Francisco on Thursday, where the Zags led for less than 2 minutes and took their first lead of the second half with 8 seconds left, the Bulldogs continue their road trip at Santa Clara Saturday night at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KHQ and Root Sports.

The Broncos (14-4, 2-1 WCC) are third in the WCC standings, beating San Francisco by 13 points, Pepperdine by 10 and losing to Saint Mary’s by three.

After losing guard Jaylen Williams to the NBA a season ago, sophomores Brandin Podziemski and Carlos Stewart have picked up a bulk of the scoring, averaging 18.8 and 14.8 points a game, respectively.

The Bulldogs (13-3, 2-0) have won eight straight games. Rasir Bolton led the Zags with 21 points on Thursday, scoring 11 in the final 5 minutes, to pick up for Drew Timme’s 11 on 3 of 16 shooting.

THE GAME WINNER !!pic.twitter.com/mQM6NUKGC5 — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) January 6, 2023

I have no idea how Gonzaga won that game. Rasir Bolton went Steph on those guys.



Zags got dudes. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) January 6, 2023

Started the new year off right😤#StampedeAhead pic.twitter.com/GDv3fTWnHf — Santa Clara Men’s Basketball (@SantaClaraHoops) January 6, 2023

Series history

Gonzaga holds a 68-30 all-time series lead over Santa Clara and have won 24 consecutive games since Jan. 20, 2011. The Zags won in Santa Clara by 32 points last season.

Team stats

SCU (14-4, 2-1) Gonzaga (13-3, 2-0) Points 74.2 86.3 Points allowed 69.3 72.8 Field goal pct. 43.4 52.2 Rebounds 39.9 37.5 Assists 14.0 16.7 Blocks 3.7 3.0 Steals 5.9 7.9 Streak Won 1 Won 8

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Brandin Podziemski (SCU) 18.8 46.0 79.1 Drew Timme (GU) 21.9 62.5 61.6 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Brandin Podziemski (SCU) 8.6 6.5 2.1 Drew Timme (GU) 8.1 5.8 2.3 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Brandin Podziemski (SCU) 3.4 2.2 35.6 Nolan Hickman (GU) 3.7 1.7 28.3

Game preview

Gonzaga’s margin for error small, particularly on road in WCC The plan was for Mark Few to keep his cool but make his points with Gonzaga’s players after a lackluster first half Thursday against San Francisco. On second thought … | Read more

Gonzaga-Santa Clara key matchup: Broncos guard Brandin Podziemski enjoying breakout season There wasn’t much fanfare when Brandin Podziemski transferred to Santa Clara after seeing minimal playing time last year as a freshman at Illinois. Podziemski’s anonymity ended in the season opener. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard had 30 points, nine rebounds, five steals and two assists in an 84-72 victory over Eastern Washington. | Read more

More on the Zags

Gonzaga rewind: Bulldogs grind out win at San Francisco on rare off-night for Drew Timme SAN FRANCISCO – Moments after rebounding Drew Timme’s miss and guiding a follow shot into the hoop to give Gonzaga the go-ahead basket at War Memorial Gym, Rasir Bolton was greeted by an enraged San Francisco fan. | Read more

Former Gonzaga guard Kyle Bankhead crafts game plan against alma mater From the small world department of college basketball, San Francisco’s scouting report against No. 9 Gonzaga was prepared by a former Zag player and administrative assistant. | Read more