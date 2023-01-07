Mariners to sign veteran outfielder A.J. Pollock to one-year, $7 million deal; acquire Justin Topa from Brewers

Ryan Divish and Adam Jude Seattle Times

The Mariners have filled one obvious need in their lineup for 2023, agreeing to a one-year contract with veteran outfielder A.J. Pollock, an MLB source has confirmed to The Times.

The 35-year-old Pollock, who has a strong track record against left-handed pitching, will likely be the right-handed-hitting side of a left-field platoon with Jarred Kelenic. Pollock is also a candidate for regular plate appearances as the designated hitter.

The Mariners’ deal with Pollock is for $7 million for 2023, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported late Saturday. The deal is pending a physical examination, which Pollock isn’t scheduled to take until later in the week, a source told The Times.

Pollock declined a $13 million player option for 2023 with the Chicago White Sox, but he did receive a $5 million buyout as part of a clause in his contract.

Pollock is coming off a down year in 2022, his first in the American League. He had a slash line of .245/.292/.389 with 14 homers and 56 RBI in 527 plate appearances with the White Sox.

He had a slash line of .281/.338/.467 across his first 10 major league seasons, with the Diamondbacks and Dodgers.

Pollock hit 11 of his 14 homers off left-handers in 2022, and he has a career OPS of .868 against left-handed pitching.

Pollock is the third significant addition to the Mariners offense, after the club acquired outfielder Teoscar Hernandez and second baseman Kolten Wong in November trades.

Mariners trade for bullpen depth

The Mariners added some bullpen depth to the upper level of the organization, acquiring right-hander Justin Topa from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Joseph Hernandez.

Topa was added to one of two open 40-man roster spots.

The 31-year-old Topa made only seven appearances with the Brewers last season, posting a 4.81 ERA.

Topa (TOE-puh), 31, made seven relief appearances with Milwaukee in 2022, going 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA in 7 1/3 innings with four walks and four strikeouts. He also made 17 appearances with Triple-A Nashville, going 2-0 with a 4.34 ERA (9 ER, 18.2 IP) with eight walks and 17 strikeouts.

A flexor strain in his right forearm forced Topa to the injured list before the season started. He wasn’t activated until August.

Topa has made 17 MLB relief appearances over the last three seasons, posting a 9.82 ERA with 17 strikeouts and five walks in 18 1/3 innings.

Hernandez, 22, posted a 9-5 record with a 3.39 ERA with 54 walks and 143 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings. He was named the 2022 California League Pitcher of the Year and a California League Postseason All-Star.