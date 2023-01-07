Maryland transfer Ahmad McCullough commits to Washington State

PULLMAN – Ahmad McCullough, a linebacker who spent the last five years at the University of Maryland, announced Saturday via Twitter that he will be transferring to Washington State for his final season of eligibility.

McCullough appeared in 33 games, starting seven, during his time with the Terrapins.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder made two starts this past season, rotating frequently off the bench, and totaled 45 tackles with three tackles for loss, one sack and two fumble recoveries across 12 games. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 1, missing Maryland’s win over NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

McCullough played in 12 games as a junior in 2021 and appeared in all five games during the coronavirus-affected 2020 season. He saw the field in one game in 2019 after taking a redshirt during his first season at Maryland. McCullough, who prepped at Mount Saint Joseph in Baltimore, finished his Terrapin career with 89 tackles and 5½ for loss.

He pledged to the Cougars over offers from Baylor and Arizona State. McCullough had also drawn recruiting interest from Auburn.

McCullough is the second transfer linebacker in WSU’s 2023 recruiting class, joining grad transfer Devin Richardson (Texas). McCullough has experience at both inside and outside linebacker, while Richardson is primarily an outside LB. Both of those veteran newcomers will presumably compete for first-team jobs at WSU.

The Cougars had lost their top three linebackers after the 2022 season. All-Pac-12 outside linebacker Daiyan Henley is headed to the NFL. Francisco Mauigoa and Travion Brown, who shared reps at middle linebacker, transferred to Miami and Arizona State, respectively. Junior Kyle Thornton is the only returning linebacker with playing experience at WSU.

WSU has yet to name its next defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Brian Ward held those responsibilities during the 2022 season, but left the program in early December to take the DC job at Arizona State.