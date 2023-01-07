The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Rain 40° Rain
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Hannah Hamilton leads North Central girls over No. 10 Clarkston; Freeman boys, girls sweep Riverside

Jan. 7, 2023 Updated Sat., Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:44 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Girls basketball

North Central 48, Clarkston 43: Hannah Hamilton scored 21 points, Lariah Hayes added 12 and the Wolfpack (7-4) topped the 10th-ranked Bantams (6-3) in a nonleague game.

Amara Powaukee scored 18 points for Clarkston, which was without leading scorer Kendall Wallace.

Northeast A

Freeman 60, Riverside 10: Stephanie Chadduck scored 16 points, Drew Crowley added 12 and the visiting No. 6 Scotties (10-2, 4-1) beat the Rams (4-7, 0-4).

Deer Park 52, Medical Lake 23: Darian Herring scored 18 points, Camryn Chapman had 12 and the No. 9 Stags (10-2, 4-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (5-6, 2-2). Delaney Gunther led Medical Lake with 13 points.

Lakeside 47, Colville 36: Ayanna Tobeck scored 23 points and the Eagles (8-4, 3-2) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (7-3, 2-2). Olivia Ortner led Colville with 11 points.

Northeast 2B

Davenport 66, Asotin 26: Glenna Soliday scored 16 points, Kiersten Kemmerer added 15 and the Gorillas (8-4, 6-2) beat the visiting Panthers (3-8, 0-5). Sadie Thummel led Asotin with nine points.

Colfax 58, Northwest Christian 38: Brynn McGaughy scored 18 points, Jaisha Gibb added 12 and the No. 3 Bulldogs (13-0, 6-0) beat the visiting Crusaders (7-4, 4-2). Makenzie Ritchie led Northwest Christian with 12 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 42, Chewelah 40: Maddi Cameron scored 19 points and the Broncos (4-5, 1-3) beat the visiting Cougars (4-7, 1-6). Abby Miller led Chewelah with 12 points.

Reardan 34, Upper Columbia Academy 31: The visiting Screaming Eagles (4-7, 3-3) beat the Lions (4-3, 4-2). Details were unavailable.

Northeast 1B

Wellpinit 44, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 38: Marissa Seyler scored 14 points, Danea Norman added 13 points with 12 rebounds and Wellpinit (6-5, 4-1) beat the visiting Warriors (5-6, 1-2). Naomi Molitor led ACH with 10 points.

Odessa 43, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 42: Ashlyn Nielsen scored 15 points, Hayden Schuh added 13 and the Tigers (5-5, 4-1) beat the Wildcats (3-2, 2-2). Karsen Brashears led Wilbur-Creston with 19 points.

Valley Christian 46, Chesterton Academy 17:  The visiting Panthers (5-2, 2-2) beat the Knights (0-7, 0-5). Details were unavailable.

Republic 61, Cusick 32: The visiting Tigers (8-5, 4-1) beat the Panthers (1-8, 0-3). Details were unavailable.

Southeast 1B

Oakesdale 54, Sunnyside Christian 35: Marilla Hockett scored 22 points with five 3-pointers and the Nighthawks (10-1) beat the visiting Knights (7-3). Tayler Andringa led Sunnyside Christian with 12 points.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 34, Touchet 14: Olivia Kjeck scored 11 points and the visiting Eagles (4-3) beat Touchet (1-6). Kenzie Stanley grabbed 13 rebounds and Kyra Holt had 12 for SJEL.

Pomeroy 41, DeSales 39: The visiting Pirates (5-3) edged the Irish (4-6) in a nonleague game. 

Liberty Christian 59, Tekoa-Rosalia 28: The visiting Patriots (7-1) beat the Spartans (1-9) in a nonleague game.

Boys basketball

St. Thomas (Texas) 71, University 52: J’Mar Franklin scored 18 points and the visiting Eagles (15-1) topped the Titans (9-2) in a nonleague game. St. Thomas broke open a close game with a 23-6 fourth quarter. Shane Skidmore led U-Hi with 17 points and Gabe Heimbigner added 13.

West Valley 77, Timberlake 49: Grady Walker led four in double figures with 20 points and the visiting Eagles (9-1) beat the Tigers (3-9) in a nonleague game. Ayson McLuskie and Wyatt McArthur led Timberlake with 11 points apiece.

Northeast A

Freeman 73, Riverside 38: Boen Phelps led four in double figures with 17 points and the visiting Scotties (11-1, 5-0), ranked No. 5 in 1A, topped the Rams (0-9, 0-4).

Deer Park 52, Medical Lake 36: Seth Hickman and Ian Stapf scored 16 points apiece and the Stags (5-5, 3-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-9, 1-2). Taylor Oliver led Medical Lake with 12 points.

Lakeside 77, Colville 62: Kole Hunsaker scored 18 points, Calvin Mikkelsen added 16 and the Eagles (3-8, 3-2) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (1-8, 1-2). Colbie McEvoy led Colville with 16 points and Luke Anderson had 14.

Northeast 2B

Davenport 66, Asotin 40: Tennessee Rainwater scored 25 points and the No. 1 Gorillas (11-1, 6-1) beat the visiting Panthers (4-7, 1-5). Cody Ells led Asotin with 16 points.

Colfax 57, Northwest Christian 55 (OT): Seth Lustig scored 16 points, Mason Gilchrist added 12 and the No. 3 Bulldogs (11-1, 7-0) beat the visiting Crusaders (9-2, 4-2). Avi West led NWC with 18 points and Asher West added 17.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 60, Chewelah 47: Hunter Dinkins scored 20 points and the Broncos (7-3, 3-2) beat the visiting Cougars (0-11, 0-6). Ryan McMillan led Chewelah with 20 points.

Reardan 67, Upper Columbia 47: The visiting Screaming Eagles (5-6, 3-3) beat the Lions (1-5, 1-5). Details were not available. 

Northeast 1B

Cusick 64, Republic 53: Dennis Campbell scored 18 points with five 3-pointers and the Panthers (10-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Tigers (4-9, 1-4). Lincoln Short led Republic with 15 points.

Springdale 59, Inchelium 58: Ethan Miller scored 17 points, Teko Cates added 16 and the visiting Chargers (6-5) beat the Hornets (6-5). Isaac Hoskie led Inchelium with 21 points and Dakatta Seymour added 18 on six 3s.

Wellpinit 72, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 61: Eli Leyva scored 16 points. Smokey Abrahamson had 15 and Wellpinit (11-1, 6-0) beat the visiting Warriors (8-4, 4-1). Josh Booker led ACH with 21 points and Carter Pitts added 17.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 45, Odessa 41: Kallen Maioho scored 21 points and the Wildcats (6-3, 4-2) beat the visiting Tigers (4-6, 3-3). Jacob Scrupps led Odessa with 19 points and five 3-pointers.

Valley Christian 43, Chesterton Academy 42: The visiting Panthers (1-7, 1-3) edged the Knights (1-8, 1-5). Details were not available. 

Southeast 1B

Sunnyside Christian 76, Oakesdale 61: Cole Wagenaar scored 37 points with seven 3-pointers and the visiting Knights (8-2) beat the Nighthawks (8-3) in a nonleague game. Jackson Perry led Oakesdale with 24 points.

Colton 65, Prescott 46: The Wildcats (2-6, 2-4) beat the visiting Tigers (0-7, 0-6). Details were not available.

DeSales 63, Pomeroy 41: The Irish (10-2) beat the visiting Pirates (5-3) in a nonleague game. Details were not available. 

Tekoa-Rosalia 71, Liberty Christian 62: The Timberwolves (7-3) beat the Patriots (1-5). Details were unavailable. 

Wrestling

Pacific Northwest Classic: Josh Neiwert (138 pounds) and Chris Grosse (220) earned wins to help Mead finish second in the 19-team event at University HS.

Flathead (Montana) won the team title with 294 points, followed by the Panthers (223.5), Mt. Spokane (204) and U-Hi (143).

Other local winners were Czar Quintanilla, U-Hi (113); Taylor Daines, U-Hi (126); Hudson Buth, Mt. Spokane (145); and Alonzo Vargas, East Valley (285).

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories