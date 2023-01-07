Prep roundup: Hannah Hamilton leads North Central girls over No. 10 Clarkston; Freeman boys, girls sweep Riverside

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Girls basketball

North Central 48, Clarkston 43: Hannah Hamilton scored 21 points, Lariah Hayes added 12 and the Wolfpack (7-4) topped the 10th-ranked Bantams (6-3) in a nonleague game.

Amara Powaukee scored 18 points for Clarkston, which was without leading scorer Kendall Wallace.

Northeast A

Freeman 60, Riverside 10: Stephanie Chadduck scored 16 points, Drew Crowley added 12 and the visiting No. 6 Scotties (10-2, 4-1) beat the Rams (4-7, 0-4).

Deer Park 52, Medical Lake 23: Darian Herring scored 18 points, Camryn Chapman had 12 and the No. 9 Stags (10-2, 4-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (5-6, 2-2). Delaney Gunther led Medical Lake with 13 points.

Lakeside 47, Colville 36: Ayanna Tobeck scored 23 points and the Eagles (8-4, 3-2) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (7-3, 2-2). Olivia Ortner led Colville with 11 points.

Northeast 2B

Davenport 66, Asotin 26: Glenna Soliday scored 16 points, Kiersten Kemmerer added 15 and the Gorillas (8-4, 6-2) beat the visiting Panthers (3-8, 0-5). Sadie Thummel led Asotin with nine points.

Colfax 58, Northwest Christian 38: Brynn McGaughy scored 18 points, Jaisha Gibb added 12 and the No. 3 Bulldogs (13-0, 6-0) beat the visiting Crusaders (7-4, 4-2). Makenzie Ritchie led Northwest Christian with 12 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 42, Chewelah 40: Maddi Cameron scored 19 points and the Broncos (4-5, 1-3) beat the visiting Cougars (4-7, 1-6). Abby Miller led Chewelah with 12 points.

Reardan 34, Upper Columbia Academy 31: The visiting Screaming Eagles (4-7, 3-3) beat the Lions (4-3, 4-2). Details were unavailable.

Northeast 1B

Wellpinit 44, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 38: Marissa Seyler scored 14 points, Danea Norman added 13 points with 12 rebounds and Wellpinit (6-5, 4-1) beat the visiting Warriors (5-6, 1-2). Naomi Molitor led ACH with 10 points.

Odessa 43, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 42: Ashlyn Nielsen scored 15 points, Hayden Schuh added 13 and the Tigers (5-5, 4-1) beat the Wildcats (3-2, 2-2). Karsen Brashears led Wilbur-Creston with 19 points.

Valley Christian 46, Chesterton Academy 17: The visiting Panthers (5-2, 2-2) beat the Knights (0-7, 0-5). Details were unavailable.

Republic 61, Cusick 32: The visiting Tigers (8-5, 4-1) beat the Panthers (1-8, 0-3). Details were unavailable.

Southeast 1B

Oakesdale 54, Sunnyside Christian 35: Marilla Hockett scored 22 points with five 3-pointers and the Nighthawks (10-1) beat the visiting Knights (7-3). Tayler Andringa led Sunnyside Christian with 12 points.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 34, Touchet 14: Olivia Kjeck scored 11 points and the visiting Eagles (4-3) beat Touchet (1-6). Kenzie Stanley grabbed 13 rebounds and Kyra Holt had 12 for SJEL.

Pomeroy 41, DeSales 39: The visiting Pirates (5-3) edged the Irish (4-6) in a nonleague game.

Liberty Christian 59, Tekoa-Rosalia 28: The visiting Patriots (7-1) beat the Spartans (1-9) in a nonleague game.

Boys basketball

St. Thomas (Texas) 71, University 52: J’Mar Franklin scored 18 points and the visiting Eagles (15-1) topped the Titans (9-2) in a nonleague game. St. Thomas broke open a close game with a 23-6 fourth quarter. Shane Skidmore led U-Hi with 17 points and Gabe Heimbigner added 13.

West Valley 77, Timberlake 49: Grady Walker led four in double figures with 20 points and the visiting Eagles (9-1) beat the Tigers (3-9) in a nonleague game. Ayson McLuskie and Wyatt McArthur led Timberlake with 11 points apiece.

Northeast A

Freeman 73, Riverside 38: Boen Phelps led four in double figures with 17 points and the visiting Scotties (11-1, 5-0), ranked No. 5 in 1A, topped the Rams (0-9, 0-4).

Deer Park 52, Medical Lake 36: Seth Hickman and Ian Stapf scored 16 points apiece and the Stags (5-5, 3-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-9, 1-2). Taylor Oliver led Medical Lake with 12 points.

Lakeside 77, Colville 62: Kole Hunsaker scored 18 points, Calvin Mikkelsen added 16 and the Eagles (3-8, 3-2) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (1-8, 1-2). Colbie McEvoy led Colville with 16 points and Luke Anderson had 14.

Northeast 2B

Davenport 66, Asotin 40: Tennessee Rainwater scored 25 points and the No. 1 Gorillas (11-1, 6-1) beat the visiting Panthers (4-7, 1-5). Cody Ells led Asotin with 16 points.

Colfax 57, Northwest Christian 55 (OT): Seth Lustig scored 16 points, Mason Gilchrist added 12 and the No. 3 Bulldogs (11-1, 7-0) beat the visiting Crusaders (9-2, 4-2). Avi West led NWC with 18 points and Asher West added 17.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 60, Chewelah 47: Hunter Dinkins scored 20 points and the Broncos (7-3, 3-2) beat the visiting Cougars (0-11, 0-6). Ryan McMillan led Chewelah with 20 points.

Reardan 67, Upper Columbia 47: The visiting Screaming Eagles (5-6, 3-3) beat the Lions (1-5, 1-5). Details were not available.

Northeast 1B

Cusick 64, Republic 53: Dennis Campbell scored 18 points with five 3-pointers and the Panthers (10-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Tigers (4-9, 1-4). Lincoln Short led Republic with 15 points.

Springdale 59, Inchelium 58: Ethan Miller scored 17 points, Teko Cates added 16 and the visiting Chargers (6-5) beat the Hornets (6-5). Isaac Hoskie led Inchelium with 21 points and Dakatta Seymour added 18 on six 3s.

Wellpinit 72, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 61: Eli Leyva scored 16 points. Smokey Abrahamson had 15 and Wellpinit (11-1, 6-0) beat the visiting Warriors (8-4, 4-1). Josh Booker led ACH with 21 points and Carter Pitts added 17.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 45, Odessa 41: Kallen Maioho scored 21 points and the Wildcats (6-3, 4-2) beat the visiting Tigers (4-6, 3-3). Jacob Scrupps led Odessa with 19 points and five 3-pointers.

Valley Christian 43, Chesterton Academy 42: The visiting Panthers (1-7, 1-3) edged the Knights (1-8, 1-5). Details were not available.

Southeast 1B

Sunnyside Christian 76, Oakesdale 61: Cole Wagenaar scored 37 points with seven 3-pointers and the visiting Knights (8-2) beat the Nighthawks (8-3) in a nonleague game. Jackson Perry led Oakesdale with 24 points.

Colton 65, Prescott 46: The Wildcats (2-6, 2-4) beat the visiting Tigers (0-7, 0-6). Details were not available.

DeSales 63, Pomeroy 41: The Irish (10-2) beat the visiting Pirates (5-3) in a nonleague game. Details were not available.

Tekoa-Rosalia 71, Liberty Christian 62: The Timberwolves (7-3) beat the Patriots (1-5). Details were unavailable.

Wrestling

Pacific Northwest Classic: Josh Neiwert (138 pounds) and Chris Grosse (220) earned wins to help Mead finish second in the 19-team event at University HS.

Flathead (Montana) won the team title with 294 points, followed by the Panthers (223.5), Mt. Spokane (204) and U-Hi (143).

Other local winners were Czar Quintanilla, U-Hi (113); Taylor Daines, U-Hi (126); Hudson Buth, Mt. Spokane (145); and Alonzo Vargas, East Valley (285).