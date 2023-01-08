Dave Boling: Seahawks get to keep running with the big dogs thanks to help from some friendly Lions

By Dave Boling For The Spokesman-Review

SEATTLE – For most of this artless encounter on a dismal day at Lumen Field, the competitive highlight was the interspecies halftime race between a corgi and a dachshund.

(For the bettors, the favored corgi covered the spread, pulling a Bo Jackson by sprinting through the end zone and all the way up one of the stadium tunnels).

They both gave it their best, but, nonetheless, these were breeds with obvious limitations.

Consider it fitting and representative of the Seahawks and the Rams, who have been among the NFL’s smaller dogs most of this season.

In the end, the Seahawks finally scored a surprising ninth win of the season, 19-16 in overtime over the Rams, and secured a wildcard postseason berth later Sunday night when Detroit defeated Green Bay.

It’s the 10th time in coach Pete Carroll’s 13 seasons with the Seahawks that they’ve advanced to the playoffs.

To even be in contention for the postseason with a 9-8 record was an unpredictably positive result, but coach Pete Carroll didn’t see it that way.

“I’m glad we have a winning record and gave ourselves a chance, but that’s not what my expectations are,” Carroll said. “I’m frustrated by this season. I feel there were five or six games we could have won easily and we wouldn’t be sitting here talking about (relying on tiebreaker help from other teams). That’s my torment.”

Before he knew the outcome of the evening Green Bay/Detroit game, Carroll cited the number of “cool things,” the Seahawks achieved Sunday. Perhaps a better adjective than “cool” would be “unexpected.”

• Quarterback Geno Smith set a team record for passing yards (4,282 yards) and completion percentage (69.8). His 30 touchdown passes this season were nearly as many as he had thrown (34) in his previous eight NFL seasons.

Most considered Smith to be a placeholder at quarterback, the best of weak options to replace departed Russell Wilson. But he finished the regular season with a passer rating of 100.9 compared to Wilson’s 16 touchdown passes and 84.4 rating.

• Kenneth Walker III became the second Seahawks rookie running back (Curt Warner) to crack the 1,000-yard barrier with 1,050, scoring nine touchdowns. He’ll win or come close to winning offensive rookie of the year honors.

The other player Carroll touted was one whose exceptional play came as no surprise, not anymore at least – receiver Tyler Lockett.

Lockett broke 1,000 receiving yards for the fourth straight season, being only the second Seahawk (Steve Largent) to accomplish that.

Lockett pulled in a spectacular 36-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. It was the sort of score he’s made so many times, full extension, toes dragging in-bounds. Amazing that he had hand surgery just three weeks ago.

Consider it proof, again, that Lockett may be, pound-for-pound, the toughest Seahawk ever. And in that way, he was the perfect recipient of the annual Steve Largent Award, presented to him before the game.

“They look at the quality of play, but also the caliber of the player’s character,” Largent said before the game. “To me, that’s what great players are all about, who you are off the field as well as on it. Tyler is a great guy and a great recipient of the award.”

Lockett provides the kind of veteran leadership that benefits the youthful Seahawks.

So, here’s an early prediction: The Seahawks will contend for an NFC title this fall and be considered a favorite for the Super Bowl in 2024.

Things happen fast in this league now. Remember the Rams were Super Bowl champs last season and are now bottom-feeders. As it is, there’s only a few consistently excellent teams in the entire league.

Last spring, the Hawks came up with six draft picks who started or played starting minutes on a nine-win team. Thanks to the Wilson trade, the Hawks will have two first- and two second-round picks.

With a far better draft position than last season, they could be expected to add another handful of high-potential young players. That could mean half the starting players next season will be young, talented guys on the rise while playing on rookie contracts, leaving money for plugging holes with talented free agents.

They’re in the playoffs now, a massive surprise, but an opportunity to come up with bigger upsets.

At least for another week, the Hawks will be running with the NFL’s big dogs.