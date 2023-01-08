Dreaming’ about landing a copy of ‘Dreamin’ Wild’

Thanks to the persistence of his father-in-law, Jon Brown of Spokane, Matt Valerio of Long Beach, Calif., is the proud owner of a never-opened original pressing of Donnie and Joe Emerson’s debut album, “Dreamin’ Wild.” (Courtesy of Matt Valerio)

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

Art often manipulates emotions. Steven Spielberg’s films, such as “ET” and “Schindler’s List” inspired many movie goers to reach for tissues. Some of Paul McCartney’s finest work with the Beatles, such as “She’s Leaving Home” and “Eleanor Rigby,” had the same effect.

“Dreaming’ Wild,” Donnie and Joe Emerson’s debut album, which was released in 1977, made a grown man cry. After Matt Valerio received a sealed first edition copy of Emerson’s initial release two years ago, the Long Beach, California, resident wept.

“It doesn’t take much for me to cry but I was just blown away when I saw the album,” Valerio said while calling from his Long Beach home. “I was speechless when I was given the album.”

Valerio was surprised by his father-in-law, Jon Brown, who uncovered the limited release vinyl after a three-year search. “I knew how much it meant to him,” Brown said from his North Side home.

Valerio asked Brown to poke around local record shops and thrift stores hoping that he might uncover the rarity, produced by the Emersons in their home studio in Fruitland, Washington.

“Since my father-in-law lives in Spokane I thought it was worth a shot for him to look around for the album,” Valerio said. “Who knows? Maybe someone would be cleaning out a house and it would be given away and maybe it would make its way to a shop. I had to have ‘Dreamin’ Wild.’”

The obsession for Valerio began after he heard “Baby,” the infectious pop-rock tune that the Emersons hoped would launch their career. Valerio heard the song via the online music magazine Aquarium Drunkard shortly after Light in the Attic Records reissued “Dreamin’ Wild” in 2012.

“I was taken aback about how young the Emersons were when they wrote and recorded ‘Baby,’” Valerio said. “They were just teenagers. The song is so melodic. And then there is the story. The Emersons were living in this random place. I just had to hear the entire album.”

Valerio, 44, purchased the reissue and was impressed. “I loved that something brilliant came out of this hidden place,” Valerio said. “I became obsessed.”

After scouring the town three times during family visits, and coming up empty, Valerio urged his father-in-law to search for the album whenever he had the opportunity. He also asked for any clippings of Emerson-related news articles. Since Brown, 73, is retired, he had the time.

“I would go to Donnie Emerson performances so often that he must have thought I was stalking him,” Brown cracked. “I remember seeing Donnie at the Coeur d’Alene Casino and I would keep meeting fans.”

Brown ran into an aficionado who sold him a copy of “Dreamin’ Wild’ for $350. However, it was a reissue and he received a refund.

However, that didn’t deter Brown’s quest. While in 4000 Holes, he ran into a collector, who agreed to sell Brown a copy for $350. Brown met the seller in the Valley Mall parking lot and inspected the album.

“When I read the bottom print and it says that they have an agent in Harrington, Washington, I knew it was a legitimate first edition copy,” Brown said. “I couldn’t have been more excited.”

After finding his holy grail, Brown flew to Long Beach and shocked his son-in-law. “I couldn’t believe he found it and he paid that much for the album,” Valerio said. “It was a great present.”

Valerio is excited about the “Dreamin’ Wild” film hitting screens. “It’s such a great story,” Valerio said. “And now that you tell me that the director (Bill Pohlad) who worked on the Brian Wilson movie (2014’s “Love & Mercy”) directed the Emerson film, I can’t wait to see what he (Pohlad) accomplished. It’ll be weird seeing Casey Affleck portray Donnie since I’m so used to the other parts Casey has played but he’s a great actor. When the film comes out, I’ll definitely see it.”

However, Valerio won’t go out of his way to catch a Donnie Emerson concert. “I would go to a show if it were nearby,” Valerio said. “It would be great to shake his hand but I don’t think I’ll be flying to a city to see him perform. I’m content. I have the album.”

But never expect Valerio to open the sealed copy. “There’s no reason for me to do that,” Valerio said. “It’s something that should be displayed, not played. It’s kind of like the jumpsuits that the Emerson’s wore for the cover of ‘Dreamin’ Wild.’ Those jumpsuits should be in a museum.”