Luke Sharon: Overcoming divisions helped lead to installation of bathroom dividers

By Luke Sharon

As a member of my high school’s student council, I have learned the importance of the responsibility we all share in finding ways to simply make things better. Whether it be through organizing events, implementing new ideas or plainly just being a supportive and active member of a community; I have come to understand the vital role that each and every one of us plays in shaping the world around us.

I have also learned the power of persistence in achieving meaningful change. All too often, the road to progress is paved with setbacks and obstacles, but it is through perseverance and determination that we are all able to overcome these challenges and ultimately achieve our goals.

Whether it be working to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all students or advocating for important causes, with hard work and dedication, it is possible to bring about positive change.

During my campaign for junior class president, I made a promise to my classmates that I would do everything in my power to bring urinal dividers to our school’s restrooms. To my surprise, this promise generated a lot of excitement. At the time, I didn’t fully understand the logistical and financial challenges that would come with fulfilling this promise, but I was determined to see it through for my peers.

I spent hours researching the best options for dividers and gathering estimates from various suppliers. I also reached out to the school district and asked for their assistance in funding the project. At first, they were hesitant to get involved, but I refused to give up. I made a presentation to my school’s administration, highlighting the benefits of having dividers in the restrooms.

Finally, after months of hard work and persistence, my school agreed to pay for half of the cost of the partitions in the hope that the district would contribute the rest. Ultimately, we were successful – the district agreed to cover the rest of the cost, and the urinal dividers will soon be installed in our high school’s restrooms.

The success of the urinal dividers project, although silly sounding, did provide a powerful analogy about the way impactful things get done: accomplishing a project is possible but is only manifested by the efforts of passionate individuals and groups coming together to make it happen.

Although we may feel at times that our voices are small, or worse – insignificant, this experience showed me that ordinary individuals have the potential to make a difference.

Through leadership and taking action, we can identify and address the issues that matter most to us; even if the result is as simple or profound as urinal dividers. It may not be an easy task, but it is our responsibility as citizens of our country to work toward creating positive change. However, it is also the responsibility of our elected leaders to represent and serve the needs of us; their constituents. Unfortunately, it seems many lack the motivation and ability to address the pressing issues facing our society. It is time for our politicians to step up and show they are truly capable of finding solutions and creating this positive change their constituents crave.

As a junior , I have a lot to look forward to in my student council career; however, as I look back I am reminded of the power we all have to find something small and to purposely choose to make it better. Whether it’s a small issue in our own community or a larger national issue, we have the means and the responsibility to take action and make a difference when nothing is being done. It may not always be easy, and there will be setbacks and challenges paving the road to change – but with persistence, resilience, and collaboration, we can all achieve meaningful change and make the world a better place.

As we forge our individual visions of what this year may hold, it is important to remember our responsibility to each other – the responsibility to not only work as a collective but to work to get things done. Whether it’s volunteering at a local food bank, advocating for environmental conservation or organizing a fundraiser for a good cause, there are countless ways individuals can make a positive impact in their communities. By taking action, collaborating with others and advocating for important causes, we have the power to bring about benefits for everyone. Although there may be difficulties, our endurance and determination enables us to overcome them and achieve our goals. So, let’s take action within this new year and make a difference in the world around us. We have the ability and the responsibility to work toward creating a positive difference. Let’s not wait for someone else to do it – let’s be the ones to make it happen.

Luke Sharon is the junior class president at Lake City High School in Coeur d’Alene. He is passionate about advocating for positive change in his community and has successfully led campaigns to improve his school’s environment.