Most of U-Haul’s rentals are Texas bound

By Steve Brown Dallas Morning News

That U-Haul trailer you saw on the highway is probably headed to Texas.

Texas was the destination for the most renters of U-Haul trailers and trucks for the second consecutive year in 2022.

The Lone Star State beat out Florida and the Carolinas as the top destination for movers, according to U-Haul’s annual count. It’s the fifth time Texas has been the well-known equipment rental company’s leading move-in location since 2016.

Total U-Haul rentals were down slightly in 2022.

“The 2022 trends in migration followed very similar patterns to 2021 with Texas, Florida, the Carolinas and the Southwest continuing to see solid growth,” John “J.T.” Taylor, U-Haul International president, said in a statement. “We still have areas with strong demand for one-way rentals.

“While overall migration in 2021 was record-breaking, we continue to experience significant customer demand to move out of some geographic areas to destinations at the top of our growth list.”

While most of U-Haul’s customers are on their way to Texas and Florida, they had California, Illinois and New York in their rearview mirrors. Those were the states with the greatest net losses of one-way U-Haul equipment.

The Texas tilt in U-Haul’s rentals is no surprise.

During the year ended July 2022 Texas added more than 470,000 residents – the most of any U.S. state according to census estimates.