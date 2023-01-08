North Idaho College responds to accrediting agency’s warning letter after controversial decisions by Board of Trustees

Dec. 21, 2022: The board corrects open meeting violations and vote 3-2 to hire Greg South as interim president.

Dec. 17, 2022: NWCCU sends the board a letter warning their recent actions still don't align with requirements for accreditation and they have until Jan. 4 to respond.

June 21, 2022: The board hires Nick Swayne as president in a 3-2 vote, with Banducci and McKenzie voting against.

May 2022: Trustees Ken Howard and Christie Wood resign, causing the Idaho Board of Education to appoint three new trustees to fill their seats and the seat left by Barnes. They appoint David Wold, John Goedde and Peter Brochet.

Jan. 12 2022: Trustee Michael Barnes resigns amid concerns with his residency status and threats of a lawsuit by North Idaho community members.

Aug. 26, 2021: The board rescinds the mask mandate after a majority of members vote to amend college policy taking that authority from the college president.

Aug. 19, 2021: MacLennan announces a mask mandate amid the rise of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

March 12, 2021: Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations files a complaint with the Northwest Commission on College and Universities, calling for an investigation into the conduct of board members Banducci, Vice Chair Greg McKenzie and Trustee Michael Barnes.

January 2021: Community members call on NIC board chair Todd Banducci to resign amid complaints of aggressive, threatening and unprofessional behavior toward NIC President Rick MacLennan, employees and fellow trustees.

Decisions by a divided North Idaho College board of trustees over the last month have spurred lawsuits, complaints and further risks of losing accreditation.

In response to new concerns raised by the school’s accrediting agency, Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, NIC administrators prepared a 13-page report describing why they believe the institution still meets accreditation requirements.

If the college loses accreditation, it also could lose federal funding and the ability to guarantee students their credits would transfer to another institution.

NIC’s accreditation status has been under scrutiny since complaints about the conduct of the board were first brought in March 2021. The commission issued a formal warning to NIC in April 2022.

The more recent chain of events began when NIC’s longtime legal counsel, Marc Lyons, resigned at the end of November.

“It has become clear that my services are no longer desired by those who will soon hold a majority position with the Board of Trustees,” he wrote in a resignation letter.

In the November election, voters selected Mike Waggoner, Tarie Zimmerman and Brad Corkill to the board. Waggoner, who was backed by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee, is ideologically aligned with board Chair Greg McKenzie and Trustee Todd Banducci.

Zimmerman and Corkill were supported by the moderate Friends of NIC political action committee and the Coeur d’Alene Chamber of Commerce.

After the three new members were seated, the board voted 3-2 to hire former state attorney general candidate and local real estate attorney Art Macomber as the college’s new legal counsel.

Just three days later, the board placed NIC President Nick Swayne on administrative leave based on Macomber’s recommendation to investigate the terms of the president’s contract.

Swayne had been hired in June to fill a vacancy after the board fired the previous president, Rick MacLennan, in September 2021. Banducci and McKenzie both voted to fire MacLennan and against hiring Swayne.

Michael Sebaaly, an NIC wrestling coach who served as interim president from the time MacLennan left and Swayne was hired, declined an offer to return as acting president, the board announced Dec. 10. Sebaaly resigned as coach in September a few weeks after being placed on administrative leave.

The move to put Swayne on leave triggered a backlash.

The student, faculty and staff associations at NIC each passed votes of no confidence in the board.

Swayne sued NIC in Kootenai County District Court, arguing that per his contract, he can only be placed on administrative leave if he decides to terminate his own employment agreement and after he provides a 60-day notice.

Then, acting as an individual taxpayer, former Coeur d’Alene city attorney Mike Gridley sued Macomber and the three board members who voted to put Swayne on leave.

The second lawsuit accuses them of fraud and violations of Idaho’s open meeting laws at three early December board meetings by introducing resolutions without prior public notice.

Gridley also filed a grievance against Macomber with the Idaho State Bar, claiming he violated a rule against continuing to practice law in the same geographic area after selling a law firm, making him ineligible to represent NIC.

Meanwhile, Moody’s Investor Service placed NIC’s bond ratings under review for downgrade, citing risks from board dysfunction, significant leadership turnover of presidents and board members, the recent litigation and NIC’s risk of losing accreditation.

On Dec. 17, Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities issued a letter to NIC stating that the board’s recent actions appear to be out of compliance with numerous eligibility requirements and standards for accreditation. Without referring to specific board actions, the letter lists the requirements that appear to be in violation, including institutional integrity, having a functioning board and employing a full-time chief executive officer.

The letter gave NIC a deadline to respond by Jan. 4.

“This board takes retaining accreditation seriously,” McKenzie, the board chairman, said at a Dec. 21 board meeting.

At that meeting, the board corrected several open-meeting violations by rescinding those actions, including the decision to hire Macomber, only to vote through those same actions again in new motions.

Although NIC administrators Lloyd Duncan and Sarah Garcia had been acting co-CEOs since Swayne was put on leave, the board voted 3-2 to hire Greg South as interim president. South was an interim dean of instruction at NIC in 2021 and was a NIC presidential finalist in 2016.

South’s contract is for $235,000 a year, plus a housing allowance of $3,000 a month, up to $27,000 reimbursement for moving expenses and a sign-on bonus of $35,000, “given the current NIC and community environment.”

His contract will continue “at least until June 30th, 2024, unless terminated.”

Swayne’s salary is $230,000.

In its official response to the accreditation agency’s letter, NIC administrators wrote that the board’s actions during the Dec. 21 meeting addressed the commission’s concerns.

The report stated that “because of pending litigation and because the issue is considered a personnel matter, the college is not at liberty to disclose progress on the current investigation,” into Swayne’s contract.

The administration also requested an opportunity to host the accreditation agency for a campus visit before it considers taking any adverse action.