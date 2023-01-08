Woman escapes uninjured from Saturday night apartment fire on South Hill

Fire crews extinguished a fire in a two-story apartment building on the South Hill on Saturday night, the Spokane Fire Department said in a release.

Fire crews were dispatched at about 9:05 a.m. to 1724 W. Eighth Ave., where they located smoke and fire from the first floor of the four-unit apartment building. The fire was primarily on the first floor but had also reached the basement and second floor.

The sole occupant at the time reported the fire and managed to escape from her second-floor unit, the release said. Damage was primarily limited to the unit the fire originated from, the release said.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters . The cause of the fire is under investigation.