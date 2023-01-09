Locally: Post Falls graduate Garrett White named Golden State Athletic Conference player of the week

From staff and wire reports

Garrett White, a senior from Post Falls, was named Golden State Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for the period ending Jan. 1.

White had 20 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal in Vanguard University’s 84-68 win over British Columbia on Dec. 30. It was White’s second career player of the week honor.

White is the No. 2 scorer in the GSAC, averaging 19.2 points per game. In 36 games at Vanguard prior to this season, he averaged 15.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The graduate of North Idaho Christian also played at Community Colleges of Spokane.

The Golden State Athletic Conference competes at the NAIA level.

Women’s basketball

With five players from Eastern Washington and North Idaho, Lewis-Clark State is ranked No. 10 in the NAIA Women’s Basketball Poll and continues to lead the Cascade Collegiate Conference.

The Warriors are 14-1 overall and 9-0 in conference games. In the regular starting lineup are Hannah Broyles (sr., Moscow, 12.9 ppg), Ellie Sanders (so., Northwest Christian, 11.5 ppg) and Sara Muehlhausen (sr., Lake City, 9.0 ppg). Sitara Byrd (fr., Gonzaga Prep, 4.4 ppg) and Mataya Green (so., East Valley, 2.2 ppg) both see regular playing time.

Masters basketball

Former Freeman and Mt. Spokane basketball coach Greg Hannan, a Spokane Valley resident, won a bronze medal at the Pan Pacific Masters Games held in Australia.

Hannan, 59, plays for Megabucks, which placed third in the 55-60 bracket. Hannan, who played professional basketball in Australia after a career at Lewis-Clark State, was the only non-Australian on the team.

The Pan Pacific Masters Games, held last November throughout the Gold Coast of Australia, had more than 13,000 participants competing in 42 sports. The full-court 5 on 5 basketball competition plays 20-minute halves with a running clock.

Hannan said he has played in numerous Masters Games with Megabucks, some highlights being winning gold and silver in separate brackets in 2018 and participating in the 2013 World Masters Games in Turin, Italy.

The World Masters Games is billed as the largest participation sports event in the world, often drawing more than 28,000 participants.