More precipitation and warmer weather expected through the week

Freezing temperatures, fog and light precipitation on Monday morning created black ice on roads and side walks, which closed some roads around Spokane due to vehicle collisions.

A new system on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday is expected to bring a mix of snow, rain and potentially freezing rain throughout the Inland Northwest, the National Weather Service reported on Monday.

Most areas throughout the Inland Northwest can expect to see some snow as the weather system moves through, although it likely will be less than an inch, weather service meteorologist Miranda Cote said. Northern-central Washington might see between 1-3 inches, but those numbers shrink east of there, she said.

The Cascades, including Stevens Pass is expected to receive as much as 8-12 inches of snow, she said.

Temperatures throughout the Inland Northwest were near or above average for most of the week, with highs in the low 30s and lows in the high 20s. The Spokane metro area can expect a high of 44 degrees on Friday, which is 10 degrees warmer than normal, Cote said.

As the weather warms, the potential for snow fall will turn to rain, which will lessen going into Friday and over the weekend.

Precipitation and snowpack have averaged above normal levels in Eastern Washington since October, U.S. Drought Monitor scientist Brad Pugh said. Most of Spokane County is not under any drought conditions, although large swaths of Eastern Washington still are considered “abnormally dry” or under “moderate drought,” according to the Drought Monitor.