One killed in Grant County house fire
Jan. 9, 2023 Updated Mon., Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:11 p.m.
A man was killed in a house fire outside of Moses Lake over the weekend, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday .
Grant County personnel responded to a house fire on the 9000 block of Goodrich Road Southeast, near the eastern side of the Moses Lake waterfront.
An older man’s body was recovered from the scene of the fire and is in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office, the sheriff’s office said in Facebook post. The man’s identity will be released at a later date.
The Grant County fire marshal does not suspect foul play.
