Stocks give up rally above key mark after Fedspeak

By Rita Nazareth Bloomberg

A rally in stocks fizzled out after two Federal Reserve officials signaled that interest rates could top 5%, throwing some cold water on traders who saw a peak below that mark.

The S&P 500 failed to stay above the key 3,900 level, erasing an advance that reached almost 1.5% earlier in the session.

The Dow Jones industrial average underperformed, while the Nasdaq 100 remained higher thanks to gains in big tech, with Tesla surging about 6%. The dollar pared losses.

Fed Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said she expects the central bank to raise rates to somewhere over 5%.

Her Atlanta counterpart Raphael Bostic noted that policymakers should hike above 5% by early in the second quarter and then go on hold for “a long time.”

Investors also awaited Thursday’s U.S. CPI report that will come out almost a week after the latest jobs data showed that wage growth has decelerated.

The figures will be among the last such readings policymakers will see before their Jan. 31-Feb. 1 gathering.

“In addition to the probability of interest rates remaining high and a possible economic slowdown, any bullishness triggered by slowing inflation may be offset by stocks still-high valuations and overly optimistic earnings expectations,” said Chris Larkin at ETrade from Morgan Stanley.

“It could be a recipe for choppy near-term and long-term trading.”

Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson said that while investors are generally pessimistic about the outlook for economic growth, corporate profit estimates are indeed still too high.

That suggests the S&P 500 could fall much lower than the 3,500 to 3,600 points the market is currently estimating in the event of a mild recession, he said.

“With all eyes on this week’s CPI report, corporate earnings season, and next month’s Fed meeting, we expect volatility to return,” said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide.

“Investors should avoid overreacting to large market moves as elevated volatility is our new normal.”

Still, the rising threat of an economic recession has done nothing to dissuade Corporate America from spending big on its own shares.

American firms announced a record $1.26 trillion of buybacks in 2022, up 3% from a year ago, according to data compiled by Birinyi Associates.