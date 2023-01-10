Film Calendar

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” – Feature adaptation of the animated short film interviewing a mollusk named Marcel. Rated PG. 73 minutes. Directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp. Showing Friday at 3:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at 11:45 a.m.; Monday-Thursday at 2:15 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

“The Whale” – A reclusive, morbidly obese English teacher attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Rated R. 117 minutes, Directed by Darren Aronofsky. Showing Friday and Saturday at 3:45 p.m.; Sunday at 3:45 p.m.; Monday-Thursday at 6 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” – Feature film based on the children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City. Rated PG. 106 minuets. Directed by Josh Gordon and Will Speck. Showing Friday at 5 p.m.; Saturday-Monday at 12:35 p.m. and 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday at 5 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

“Broker” – Boxes are left out for people to anonymously drop off their unwanted babies. Rated R. 129 minutes. Directed by Hirokazu Koreeda. Showing Friday-Sunday at 6 p.m. and Monday-Thursday at 3:45 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

“Strange World” – The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission. Rated PG. 102 minutes. Directed by Don Hall and Qui Nguyen. Showing Friday at 7:15 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at 2:50 p.m.; Monday at 2:50 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

“Ticket to Paradise” – A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. Rated PG-13. 104 minutes. Directed by Ol Parker. Showing Friday and Saturday at 9:25 p.m.; Sunday at 9:35 p.m.; Sunday-Wednesday at 9:35 p.m.; Thursday at 9:30 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

“Fantastic Planet” – On a faraway planet where blue giants rule, oppressed humanoids rebel against their machine-like leaders. French with English subtitles. Rated PG. 72 minutes. Directed by René Laloux. Wednesday, 7-8:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow, Idaho. $7. (208) 882-8537.

Banff Mountain Film Festival – Featuring the best films in outdoor adventure, mountain culture and the environment. Supporting local outdoor organizations like Spokane Nordic Ski Association, Jess Roskelley Foundation, Bower Climbing coalition and Dishman Hills conservancy. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3CCPNTg. Jan. 20 and 21, 7-9 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $24. (509) 227-7638.