Fog nestles in region, could lead to slick roads Wednesday morning

Fog settled Tuesday afternoon in downtown Spokane and could return Wednesday morning, making for slippery roads, the National Weather Service said.

Fog could clear out by the afternoon, improving visibility, said Laurie Nisbet, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Spokane. Nisbet said Monday’s rain and light winds created “prime conditions” for fog to develop in the area, including the West Plains.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Senger said fog did not seem to cause visibility issues for drivers Tuesday afternoon.

Dense, freezing fog is forecast Wednesday morning before patchy fog moves in around the middle of the day, according to the weather service. Forecasters are calling for a slight chance of snow and “freezing drizzle” before noon, then a slight chance of drizzle early in the afternoon.

Snow and rain are likely Wednesday night and Thursday, the weather service said.

Nisbet said the weather system rolling in will mainly impact the Cascade Range Wednesday night through Friday as snow transitions to rain or freezing rain. Most snow accumulation will come Wednesday night and Thursday in the Cascades, she said.

“If anyone’s traveling west, just be prepared for winter driving conditions across the Cascades starting Wednesday night and continuing through Friday,” Nisbet said.

High temperatures will be about 36 degrees Wednesday, 40 Thursday and 45 Friday in Spokane, according to the weather service. Nisbet said the average high temperature this time of year in Spokane is 34 degrees.