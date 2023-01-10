Here are the 2023 Golden Globe winners

From wire reports

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association returned to TV after a one-year hiatus with the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

The show opened with host Jerrod Carmichael, in a subtle but funny monologue, going straight at the racial controversies of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that threatened to sideline the awards show for good in 2021.

After an investigation found that the 100 or so members of the HFPA, which runs the Golden Globes, included no Black members, it was not broadcast in 2022, and its return Tuesday at the Beverly Hilton was seen as a trial run to see if the Golden Globes could continue.

“I’ll tell you why I’m here,” Carmichael said, sitting on the stage after mock-scolding the star-studded audience to settle down. “I’m here because I’m Black. I’ll catch everyone in the room up. If you settle down a little bit, I’ll tell you what’s been going on.”

“The Banshees of Inisherin” actor Colin Farrell and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Michelle Yeoh continued their strong showing in awards season with wins for best actor and actress in a motion picture comedy or musical on Tuesday.

On the drama side of the ledger, Austin Butler won best actor in a motion picture drama for the title role in director Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis.”

Cate Blanchett, who was not at the awards ceremony, won best actress for a motion picture-dream for “Tár.”

“It’s been an amazing journey and an incredible fight to be here today,” Yeoh said of achieving universal acclaim for her work as she turned 60 in 2022. “But I think it’s been worth it. I remember when I first came to Hollywood.”

All the nominees and winners are:

Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama: Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Evan Peters, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Best Television Series Drama: “House of the Dragon”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: “The White Lotus”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series: Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series: Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: “Abbott Elementary”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Motion Picture – Drama: “The Fabelmans”

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language: “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture: “Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (“RRR”)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Motion Picture – Animated: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama: Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Director – Motion Picture: Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Best Original Score: Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”