Letters for Jan. 10, 2023

Devil inflation

We lament the growing gap between the rich and poor, yet it is a mathematical truth.

Anytime the future value is based on the past value and the values are related by a growth rate, then the difference grows exponentially. For example, an investment of $1,000 when a child is born with an interest rate of 5% will be worth $50,500 when he dies at age 100. The same is true for the difference between two values experiencing equal growth. Thus, if in 1900 the difference between a millionaire and my father was $999,000 and an inflation rate of 2%, then in year 2000 the difference between rich and poor is $7,237,401. That is, the gap has increased seven fold. This principal applies to the difference between any two values. For example, a couple wishes to purchase a house. Suppose their annual income today is $50,000 and the house they wish to purchase is $200,000. They decide to wait 10 years. Inflation is 2%. The difference between the value of the house and their income has grown from $150,000 to $182,849, making it just that more difficult to afford it.

This principle applies to the role the government takes in trying to alleviate the effects of inflation. As the gap between rich and poor increases, the government through social programs, tries to mediate the effects of inflation. To fill that gap, the government experiences an exponentially growing debt. So, with inflation, forget reducing the national debt.

Philip Thayer

Spokane

Immigration crisis

Our country’s current immigration crisis resulted from Joe Biden’s open border policy, rivaled by Biden’s Afghanistan blunder. The illegal immigrants entering this country became criminals and are not entitled to asylum or sanctuary and should be deported ASAP.

By keeping the illegal immigrants in this country, we’re encouraging an increasing flood of illegal entries. By detaining the illegals in this country, we’re giving them exactly what they want: shelter, food, clothes and health care. In short, we’ve created a new class of welfare recipients, the detainee.

One way to discourage illegal entries is to deport them to their home country ASAP, by use of military transport equipment if necessary. What’s needed is stricter enforcement of immigration entry laws and policies.

Arlie Kellogg

Sandpoint

Out with the old

We are finally sending the patriot missile system to the Ukraine. They begged for it for months and months and will have to wait months more before they can use it. If we had acted earlier, with initiative and boldness, the system would be in place now. It would be protecting the Ukrainians from vicious aerial attacks. Instead, they are forced to spend a long, cold winter of misery with death and destruction everywhere, the innocent struggling to survive.

I am heartsick and angry. Why should it take so long for our lawmakers to make a decision? Maybe it is time to bring younger people into government. People with courage, intelligence, conviction and compassion. People who will act boldly and quickly to make and implement impactful decisions. People who will be real leaders. We need term limits and ages for those in office. (By the way, I am 90 years old.)

It is time for the “nice guys” and the “overly cautious” to step down. They have served their purpose as the acceptable alternative to Trump. It is time to find new and better leaders in both parties.

Pearl Leach

Spokane

Law of the jungle

Man cannot transcend his animal nature.

Maybe our educators who are so keenly interested in “systemic” behaviors, ought to teach a course in the law of the jungle. They could conduct interesting field trips like one to the market on the morning following the announcement in preceding evening’s news about the upcoming toilet paper shortage.

There is a very good reason why C.S. Lewis’s character Aslan was a lion.

David Bauer

Spokane