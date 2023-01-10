Man killed in Grant County house fire identified
Jan. 10, 2023 Updated Tue., Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:24 p.m.
The man who was killed in a house fire near Moses Lake over the week has been identified by the Grant County Coroner’s Office.
The cause and manner of Delbert McKenzie’s death have not been determined, Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said on Tuesday.
Fire crews located McKenzie, 85, unresponsive in the kitchen of his home, located at 9369 Goodrich Road SE, on Saturday after midnight, Grant County Sheriff’s spokesman Kyle Foreman said. He was brought outside, where crews attempted lifesaving efforts, but was declared dead at the scene, Foreman said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the Grant County fire marshal does not suspect foul play.
Foreman said McKenzie is the fourth fire fatality in the last several months in Grant County.
