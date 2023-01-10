The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Balanced effort leads Central Valley girls over U-Hi; Maverick Sanders paces Mt. Spokane boys

Jan. 10, 2023 Updated Tue., Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:51 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls basketball 4A/3A

Central Valley 50, University 35: Autumn Agnew, Eden Sander and Skylar Neumann scored 13 points each, and the Bears (8-3, 2-0) pulled away from the visiting Titans (5-7, 0-2). Eliannah Ramirez led U-Hi with 13 points, and Julianna Jeross added 10.

Mead 67, Lewis and Clark 49: Teryn Gardner scored 20 points, Brynn Smith added 10 and the No. 8 Panthers (7-2, 2-0) beat the visiting Tigers (4-8, 1-1). Ruby Shaw scored 11 points, and Cassidy Lage had 10 for LC.

Mt. Spokane 58, Ferris 41: Patience Grey scored 20 points, Emma Bryant added 15 and the Wildcats (5-6, 1-1) downed the visiting Saxons (6-6, 1-1). Kayla Jones led Ferris with 18 points.

Gonzaga Prep 47, Cheney 42: Talia Lee scored 15 points, Lucy Lynn added 12 and the Bullpups (9-3, 2-0) held off a late charge to edge the visiting Blackhawks (4-8, 0-2). Mia Ashcroft paced Cheney with 11 points.

Ridgeline 36, North Central 32: Emma Myers scored nine points, hitting 7 of 8 at the line, and the Falcons (8-3, 1-1) topped the visiting Wolfpack (7-5, 0-2). Shalene Ervin paced NC with seven points.

2A

Clarkston 64, West Valley 35: Kendall Wallace scored 18 points, Alahondra Perez added 16 and the visiting Bantams (7-3, 1-0) beat the Eagles (1-9, 0-1). Chloe DeHaro led WV with 27 points.

Shadle Park 61, Rogers 33: MaKenzie Fager scored 22 points, Tameria Thompson added 11 and the visiting Highlanders (4-6, 1-0) beat the Pirates (1-8, 0-1). Angelica Cue-Leon and Emily Peabody scored 12 points apiece for Rogers.

Pullman 68, East Valley 18: Suhailey Reyes scored 19 points, Ryliann Bednar added 13 and the Greyhounds (1-8, 1-0) beat the visiting Knights (0-9, 0-1).

Northeast A

Freeman 54, Medical Lake 25: Jaycee Goldsmith scored 15 points, Stephanie Chadduck added 12 and the No. 6 Scotties (11-2, 5-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (5-7, 2-3). Delaney Gunther led ML with 16 points.

Deer Park 66, Riverside 25: Darian Herring scored 24 points and the visiting Stags (11-2, 5-0) beat the Rams (4-8, 0-5). Brooklyn Coe and Allie Garry added 11 points apiece for Deer Park.

Colville 67, Newport 25: Kaelin Malone scored 14 points, Jordyn True added 12 and the Crimson Hawks (8-3, 3-2) downed the visiting Grizzlies (0-10, 0-5). Naomi Jurgens led Newport with nine points. 

Northeast 2B

Davenport 75, Chewelah 40: Emalie Jacoby scored 30 points and the Gorillas (9-4, 6-2) beat the Cougars (4-8, 1-7). Brooke Bennett led Chewelah with 14 points.

Northwest Christian 51, Reardan 21: Kaitlyn Waters scored 13 points, Paisley Cox added 11 and the visiting Crusaders (5-2, 4-1) beat the Screaming Eagles (3-3, 2-2). Tenice Waters led Reardan with 10 points.

St. George’s 53, Liberty 48: Margreit Galow scored 19 points and the Dragons (7-4) beat the Lancers (5-7). Ellie Denny led Liberty with 19 points. 

Northeast 1B

Republic 59, Curlew 33: Ember Berndt scored 22 points, Lindsey Short added 13 and the Tigers (9-5, 5-1) topped the Panthers (5-5, 3-2).

Boys basketball 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 64, Cheney 38: Jamil Miller scored 13 points, Henry Sandberg added 11 and the No. 5 Bullpups (11-2, 2-0) topped the visiting Blackhawks (5-7, 0-2). Evan Stinson led Cheney with 11 points.

Mt. Spokane 61, Ferris 43: Maverick Sanders scored 20 points, Ryan Lafferty had 14 and the No. 3 Wildcats (11-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Saxons (8-3, 1-1). Dylan Skaife led Ferris with 18 points and Reese Snellman added 14.

Mead 50, Lewis and Clark 42: Kolby Bumpas scored 13 points, Liam Blanchat had 11 and the Panthers (5-7, 1-1) beat the visiting Tigers (5-7, 1-1). Luke Jessup led LC with nine points.

North Central 80, Ridgeline 71: JuJu Ervin and Eli Williams scored 18 points apiece to lead five in double figures, and the visiting Wolfpack (4-7, 1-1) topped the Falcons (6-5, 0-2). Dakota Means led Ridgeline with 20 points.

University 77, Central Valley 67: The Titans (10-2, 1-1) beat the visiting Bears (1-11, 1-1).

2A

West Valley 61, Clarkston 49: Grady Walker scored 23 points, Ben Fried added 17 and the Eagles (10-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Bantams (4-5, 0-1). Mason Brown scored 15 points and Xavier Santana had 14 for Clarkston.

Shadle Park 47, Rogers 44: Ronan Redd scored 17 points, Ehtan Hair added 10 and the visiting Highlanders (5-5, 1-0) outlasted the Pirates (7-3, 0-1). Dujaun Haney led Rogers with 13 points.

Pullman 79, East Valley 36: Jaedyn Brown hit five 3-pointers and scored 25 points, Champ Powaukee added 21 and the Greyhounds (9-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Knights (6-4, 0-1). Luke Holecek led EV with 14 points.

Northeast A

Freeman 64, Medical Lake 28: Tanner Goldsmith scored 16 points, Boen Phelps added 14 points and the No. 5 Scotties (12-1, 6-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-10, 1-3). Mavrick Rasmussen led Medical Lake with nine points.

Colville 68, Newport 60: Colbie McEvoy scored 26 points, Luke Anderson added 19 with five 3-pointers and the Crimson Hawks (2-8, 2-2) beat the visiting Grizzlies (2-8, 1-4). Ronan Sherman led Newport with 15.

Deer Park 46, Riverside 45: The visiting Stags (6-5, 4-1) edged the Rams (0-10, 0-5). Details were not available.

Northeast 2B

Davenport 74, Chewelah 31: Tennessee Rainwater scored 29 points, Brenick Soliday added 18 with four 3-pointers and the No. 1 Gorillas (12-1, 7-1) beat the visiting Cougars (0-12, 0-7)

Northwest Christian 76, Reardan 56: Nathan Clark scored 30 points and the Crusaders (10-2, 5-2) beat the visiting Screaming Eagles (6-6, 3-4). Jakari Singleton led Reardan with 22 points.

St. George’s 66, Liberty 58: John Nowland and Shawn Jones scored 20 points apiece and the visiting Dragons (7-3, 4-1) beat the Lancers (5-6, 3-4). Lincoln Foland led Liberty with 19 points.

Northeast 1B

Cusick 74, Columbia (Hunters) 45: Bode Seymour scored 40 points with four 3-pointers and the Panthers (8-1, 7-0) beat the visiting Lions (4-7, 2-4) in a Northeast 1B game on Tuesday.

Gymnastics

GSL No. 3 Cheney host: Jacquie Bonnett of Mt. Spokane won the vault, bars and beam en route to the all-around victory in the five-team event at Mead Gymnastics Center on Tuesday. Central Valley took the team competition with a score of 152.325.

