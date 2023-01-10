Social Calendar

Skate for a Cause – Spokane Shakespeare Society – Riverfront Spokane is hosting Skate for a Cause, a program designed to support community centered, nonprofit organizations in their fundraising efforts. Discounted admission tickets including skate rentals are provided for local nonprofit organizations to sell on site during their scheduled Skate for a Cause event. Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. Numerica Skate Ribbon, 720 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. (509) 625-6602.

2023 Pairing with ParaSport – Meet ParaSport Spokane athletes and hear stories of the impact of the organization both locally and globally. Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/3zx0cOU. Ticket includes a gourmet catered meal, beverages and access to exclusive items only available at the in-person event. Jan. 28, 5:30 p.m. El Katif Shrine Event Center, 7217 W. Westbow Blvd. $75/individual ticket; $750/table of eight.

Wishes and Wine – A Taste of Spokane – The 17th Annual Wishes and Wine is a fundraising event benefitting the Wishing Star Foundation. Fun filled evening where attendees get to sample from Spokane’s most acclaimed restaurants, regional wineries, breweries and distilleries. There will be live music by the Cronkites, a live auction, dancing, a dessert dash and paddle raise. To learn more, visit wishingstar.org. Tickets are available at bit.ly/3vVj1ZK. Jan. 28, 6-10 p.m. Historic Flight Foundation, 5829 E. Rutter Ave. $125. (509) 535-6000.