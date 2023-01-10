‘Veiled threats’ involving Shadle Park High School deemed not credible, police say

Shadle Park High School leaders and Spokane police are investigating “veiled threats” against the high school made on social media Tuesday morning, according to a message from Principal Chris Dunn to parents.

The threats were not deemed credible, according to Spokane police spokesman Cpl. Nick Briggs. The school was still in session Tuesday.

Dunn said the school was made aware of a “concerning SnapChat post.” School staff and law enforcement are working to identify information related to the post, he said in the message.

“As such, we take all concerns of this nature seriously and remain diligent in our investigation and response,” the message said.

Some Shadle Park students said they were disappointed in the lack of specifics administrators revealed to students.

“It gave me instant anxiety. Honestly, it’s one of my biggest fears,” said Shadle Park senior Sadie Haney. “The school has awful communication; they’re too vague, and I’d just like to have more information.”

Shadle Park senior Emma Talotti said teachers also seemed to be out of the loop.

“Most of the teachers don’t even know what’s going on,” Talotti said. “They just know it has something to do with Snapchat.”

Spokane police officers were at the high school Tuesday morning to investigate the threats, Briggs said.

Parents who saw the SnapChat message sent an email to Dunn just before midnight on Monday night, according to Sandra Jarrard, a spokeswoman for the school district. She said the principal responded at about 4:45 a.m. Dunn then called Crime Check.

Jarrard said the message was vague, “but reads as a concerning threat.”

Families were notified about the threat at about 8 a.m., she said. Jarrard said families are encouraged to report suspicious behavior.