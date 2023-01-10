WIAA announces Hall of Fame classes for 2021, ‘22; WSU’s Rick Sloan named to state track HOF

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced on Tuesday its Hall of Fame selections for 2021 and 2022.

Among the honorees were three from the Spokane area: athletes Jen Greeny and Eric Sandberg and administrator Dave Tikker.

Greeny, the Washington State volleyball coach, was the state’s all-time leading scorer in basketball at Davenport with 2,881 points when she graduated in 1995, leading the Gorillas to three consecutive state title games with two championships. She also won a title in volleyball and three state high jump titles.

Sandberg was a two-sport star at Ferris in baseball and basketball who graduated in 1998 and was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in June 1998. He spent five seasons in the minor leagues, reaching High-A Fort Myers in 2001 and ’02. He hit .274 in 374 career games at first base and the outfield.

Tikker has been the executive director of the Washington Secondary School Athletic Directors Association for the past 15 years and the State B basketball chair for the past four years. He’s also been the chairman of the National Executive Directors Council for two years.

The two groups, consisting of 11 new members, will be honored at the 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon at the Renton Pavilion Events Center on May 3.

The other inductees are: Shelly Thiel, Enumclaw athletic director; Marty Fortin, tournament manager; Tara Davis, Rainier Beach soccer, basketball, track; Phil Lonborg, Timberline, River Ridge coach;, Dale Blair, Wenatchee athletic trainer; Bruce Harrell, Garfield football, baseball, wrestling;, Suzanne Marble, La Conner coach; and Tim Stevens, baseball, football official.

WSU’s Sloan honored

The Washington State Track & Field Coaches Association Hall of Fame announced its class of 2022 recently and longtime Washington State coach Rick Sloan was named as an inductee.

WSU earned 108 All-America certificates during Sloan’s head coaching tenure for the indoor and outdoor seasons with 10 NCAA individual event champions. Sloan’s student-athletes also won 54 Pac-10/12 event titles over his 41 years at the school.

Sloan retired in 2014.

Sloan is also renowned as coach of four-time world decathlon champion, Olympic champion and former world record-holder Dan O’Brien.

As an athlete, Sloan was an All-American in the pole vault and team captain at UCLA. He finished seventh in the decathlon at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City and held world decathlon records in the pole vault and high jump.

The WSTFCA banquet is set for Jan. 20 at The Hotel Murano in Tacoma.

This story has been edited to reflect Greeny’s points total and state track titles.