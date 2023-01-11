Felix Hernandez to be inducted into Mariners Hall of Fame

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The King will take his rightful and deserved place among the best to put on a Seattle Mariners uniform.

On Wednesday, the team announced that Felix Hernandez, one of the best pitchers in franchise history, will be inducted into the organization’s hall of fame during a pregame ceremony on Aug. 12 at T-Mobile Park.

Hernandez, now 36, will be the youngest member inducted into the franchise hall of fame that features 10 others (in order of induction): Alvin Davis, Dave Niehaus, Jay Buhner, Edgar Martinez, Randy Johnson, Dan Wilson, Ken Griffey Jr., Lou Piniella, Jamie Moyer and Ichiro.

“Fans were captivated by Felix from his first start in 2005 until his final pitch in 2019 with every game of his career in a Mariner uniform,” Mariners chairman and managing partner John Stanton said in a statement. “He cemented his place in Mariners history with our only perfect game on August 15, 2012 – a day our fans will never forget. Felix provided thousands of unforgettable memories throughout his 418 starts, including winning the 2010 Cy Young Award and his improbable 2008 grand slam home run to beat the Mets. His induction into the Mariners Hall of Fame in August – 10 years after his perfect game – symbolizes Felix’s permanent place in the Mariners family and our history.”

Discovered as a pitching prodigy out of Valencia, Venezuela, at age 14, Hernandez signed with the Mariners as a 16-year-old in 2002.

He rocketed through the Mariners minor league system in 2½ seasons, making his MLB debut on Aug. 4, 2005, in Detroit at 19.

His mixture of pitching dominance, competitive fire and unique charisma made him a fan favorite, earning him the nickname King Felix.

Every Hernandez start became a must-watch game for fans, understanding a special, if not historical, performance loomed each time he took the mound.

Hernandez pitched 15 season with the Mariners, making 418 starts and one relief appearance while posting a 169-136 record with a 3.42 ERA. In 2,729⅔ innings, he struck out 2,524 batters. He won the 2010 American League Cy Young while finishing runner-up in 2009 and 2014. He was a six-time All-Star and threw the franchise’s only perfect game against the Rays. It’s also the last perfect game thrown in MLB.

“The Mariners Hall of Fame was created to honor the players, staff and other individuals that greatly contributed to the history of the Mariners franchise,” the news release said. “To be eligible for selection, a player must have been active in a Mariners uniform for at least five seasons and be retired as a player at least two years. In addition to a player’s impact on the field, other considerations for possible induction include his positive impact on the Northwest community outside of baseball and a player’s positive impact in enhancing the image of the Seattle Mariners and/or Major League Baseball.”