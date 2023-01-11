Next court appearance of grad student accused of Idaho killings set for June, more details unlikely to be released in coming months

Bryan Kohberger listens during a status hearing in Moscow, Idaho January 12. The accused murderer waived his right to a quick preliminary hearing and will appear in court again on June 26. (Kai Eiselein/New York Post/Pool)

If the current court schedule stands, it could be more than five months before the public learns any new details surrounding the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students with the 28-year-old accused of their murders not set to appear in court again until June.

Bryan Kohberger sat stoically next to his attorney as dates were set for future hearings. Magistrate Megan Marshall set the preliminary hearing for June 26-30.

UI students Maddie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were found dead at the girls’ rental home near campus on Nov. 13.

Information has trickled out about the killings and ensuing investigation that captured the attention of the nation. Shortly after Kohberger’s arrest, Marshall issued a non-dissemination order, baring anyone involved in the case from attorneys to investigators from sharing updates or speaking about the case at all.

A redacted probable cause affidavit was released the next day, with a slew of new details including the fact that investigators found DNA on knife sheath left at the crime scene and that a surviving roommate saw a masked man exit the house after the attack.

On Thursday, Kohberger was brought into a courtroom just after 8 a.m., wearing an orange pant and shirt set, for his preliminary hearing status conference in Latah County Magistrate Court.

His public defender, Anne Taylor, asked that the preliminary hearing, where prosecutors present their probable cause to charge Kohberger in district court, be moved to late June. In that hearing, prosecutors must prove that it’s more likely than not that Kohberger killed the students.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson did not object.

A preliminary hearing is required to occur within 14 days of jail booking but Kohberger waived his right to a speedy hearing Thursday allowing it to be set farther out.

Kohberger spoke in court only to answer questions Marshall posed.

His answers were a staccato series of yes and no.

The hearing concluded in less than 10 minutes with both parties saying they had nothing further to address.

Victims families were not in the courtroom Thursday, however the Goncalves family attorney was seated in the front row.

Earlier this week, Taylor filed a request for discovery, asking for a slew of information from the results of forensic tests to evidence itself. After reviewing the likely large amount of discovery, it’s possible the preliminary hearing could be waived entirely or rescheduled for a number of reasons.

It’s unlikely the public will learn any new details about the case in that time with investigators and attorneys barred from providing updates, the existing search warrants sealed, and probable cause affidavit redacted. Motive or if the victims knew Kohberger may not be answered until all the evidence become public at trial.

Investigators provided few details surrounding the stabbings in the weeks following the killings until they arrested Kohberger at his parents’ Pennsylvania home on Dec. 30.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.

The probable cause affidavit filed in the case revealed that investigators believe Kohberger’s DNA was found on a Ka-Bar knife sheath left at the house.

Investigators allege that following the attack, Kohberger maintained his routine as a Washington State University doctoral student studying criminal justice.

Kohberger will be held in Latah County Jail with no bond for the next five months until the preliminary hearing, at which point his case likely will move to Latah County District Court.

The court proceedings in Kohberger’s case are likely to take years, former Stevens County Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen said last week.