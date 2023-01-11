Jackson Berezowski’s 4 goals leads Everett past Spokane 9-3

By Kevin Dudley For The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane Chiefs simply didn’t have an answer for Jackson Berezowski and the Everett Silvertips on Wednesday at the Arena.

The 20-year-old Berezowksi led the way for Everett, scoring four goals and adding an assist as the Silvertips cruised to a 9-3 win. Everett goaltender Tyler Palmer, a former Chiefs draft pick, stopped 29 shots. Austin Roest added a goal and two assists for Everett, while Jesse Heslop had four assists. Everett scored five times in the third period to put the Chiefs away.

Spokane head coach Ryan Smith said it was simply a matter of the Chiefs’ lack of effort.

“We got outworked and started cheating the game and it cost us,” he said. “You could see the game had gotten away from us and we weren’t going to win, but you have to have some pride. It turned into a goal against every shift at one point. The timeout was to just stop the bleeding.”

The Chiefs outshot the Silvertips 11-8 in the first period, but Everett left for the intermission with a 3-0 lead. Roest squeaked one past Dawson Cowan at 10:53. Kaden Hammell made it 2-0 at 17:48 when he picked up a loose puck that Cowan lost track of and sent it in the net.

Spokane’s Cam Parr took a penalty late and Everett scored 3 seconds into the power play when Berezowski tipped in a shot from the point to make it 3-0 with just 6 seconds left in the first.

The Chiefs cut into Everett’s lead in the second period. Berkly Catton scored on a power play at 7:09 and Kooper Gizowkski cut Everett’s lead to one with his eighth goal of the season at 12:15.

But Berezowksi got his second power play goal at 15:08 to give Everett a 4-2 lead.

The third period was an onslaught of five Silvertip goals.

Roan Woodward scored 5:37, and Berezowski picked up the hat trick with a goal at 6:34 of the third. Oren Shtrom made it 7-2 at 9:10 of the third. Ty Cheveldayoff answered for Spokane 23 seconds later. Berezowski converted a 2-on-1 at 10:28 to get his fourth, sending Cowan to the Spokane bench for Cooper Michaluk.

Michaluk didn’t have much luck, as Dexter Whittle scored on the first shot against to make it 9-3.

After a game like this, Smith indicated there will be things that change as the team hits the road this weekend.

“It’s one game where we didn’t show up and they did, and they outworked us,” he said. “We’ll definitely change some things up.”

The Chiefs hit the road this week, visiting Vancouver on Friday and Kamloops on Saturday.