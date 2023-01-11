The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
News >  Business

Microsoft says it will give U.S. workers unlimited time off

Jan. 11, 2023 Updated Wed., Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:10 p.m.

Signage outside the Microsoft Campus in Redmond, Wash., on March 3, 2022.  (Chona Kasinger/Bloomberg)
By Dina Bass Bloomberg

Microsoft said it is shifting vacation policy to give U.S. workers unlimited time off, matching a system already in place at its LinkedIn unit.

The changes start Jan. 16 and apply only to full-time employees in the U.S., according to a company spokesperson. The company has been considering the change for a few years in order to adapt to more flexible working schedules.

This kind of policy, in place at companies like Netflix and for senior bankers at Goldman Sachs, can prove challenging when managers set expectations that favor little or no time off. The spokesperson said that Microsoft has considered the possible flaws in such a system and that the company expects it can ensure workers get adequate vacation time.

Unlimited time can also be a boon for employers because the plan requires less work to administer and because employees who quit or are fired don’t have to be compensated for accrued, unused time. Microsoft will make a one-time payout in April to workers with accrued time.

