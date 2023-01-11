Microsoft says it will give U.S. workers unlimited time off
Jan. 11, 2023 Updated Wed., Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:10 p.m.
Microsoft said it is shifting vacation policy to give U.S. workers unlimited time off, matching a system already in place at its LinkedIn unit.
The changes start Jan. 16 and apply only to full-time employees in the U.S., according to a company spokesperson. The company has been considering the change for a few years in order to adapt to more flexible working schedules.
This kind of policy, in place at companies like Netflix and for senior bankers at Goldman Sachs, can prove challenging when managers set expectations that favor little or no time off. The spokesperson said that Microsoft has considered the possible flaws in such a system and that the company expects it can ensure workers get adequate vacation time.
Unlimited time can also be a boon for employers because the plan requires less work to administer and because employees who quit or are fired don’t have to be compensated for accrued, unused time. Microsoft will make a one-time payout in April to workers with accrued time.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.