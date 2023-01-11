Prep roundup: Josh Neiwert leads Mead wrestling to sixth straight win; Pullman edges East Valley

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Wrestling

Mead 75, Lewis and Clark 6: Josh Neiwert (145), Braxton Smith (132) and Austin Justice (160) led nine Panthers (6-0) with pins in a win over the host Tigers (0-6). Victoire Cylmana (120) earned LC’s win.

Mt. Spokane 63, Ridgeline 18: Jarom Liljenquist (195), Daren Airey (220) and Tanner Crosby (106) won by pin and the Wildcats (5-0) beat the visiting Falcons (3-2). Gavin Shoemaker (138) and Josiah Klontz (160) won for Ridgeline.

University 66, Gonzaga Prep 10: Libby Roberts (106), Czar Quintanilla (113) and Tre Buchanan (220) won by pin and the visiting Titans (5-1) beat the Bullpups (1-4). Isaac Muniz (126) Johnathan Hoffman (285) won for G-Prep.

Cheney 34, North Central 31: Ashton Shepard (126) and Joe Showalter (138) had late wins to help the Blackhawks (2-4) edge the visiting Wolfpack (1-5). Boden Wais (152) and Ryan Berthoud (182) had pins for NC.

Central Valley 51, Ferris 26: Blaine Beard (132), Bayden Beard (170) and Danner Smith (182) and the Bears (4-1) beat the visiting Saxons (1-5). Jeison Ingram (120) and Jack Neale (160) won for Ferris.

West Valley 53, Shadle Park 20: Logan Utecht (132), Champ Bailey (160) and Logan Crosby (285) won by pin and the visiting Eagles (3-0) topped the Highlanders (1-2). Braeden Champion (120) and Zachary Pugh (152) won by pin for SP.

Pullman 41, East Valley 39: Frosh Dominic Luna (106) earned a pin in the next-to-last match of the night to clinch a win for the Greyhounds (3-0) over the visiting Knights (1-2). Orlando Morales (220) and Alonzo Vargas (285) kept EV in it with late pins.

Rogers 42, Clarkston 35: Gabriel Skinner (152), Blaise Cross (160) and Izaiah Rowe (195) won by pin and the Pirates (1-2) outlasted the Bantams (0-3). Bodee Thivierge (145) and Dawson Bailey (132) won for Clarkston.

Gymnastics

GSL No. 3 Ridgeline host: Dezlyn Lundquist placed first in all-around to help Mead to the team win at Ridgeline.

Lundquist placed first in bars and floor and scored 34.6 points, edging out the Falcons’ Isabella DeLaRosa (34.025) and Mead’s Abigail Fielding (33.70). DeLaRosa won beam and vault.

Mead scored 168.575 points, followed by Ridgeline (152.625) and University (139.05) in the five-team event.

Boys basketball

St. George’s 51, Reardan 44: Shawn Jones scored 26 points and the Dragons (8-3, 5-1) topped the visiting Screaming Eagles (5-8, 3-5) in a Northeast 2B game. Jakari Singleton led Reardan with 14 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 53, Upper Columbia 48: Chase Galbreath scored 17 points with 12 rebounds and the Broncos (8-3, 4-2) held off the visiting Lions (1-6, 1-6) in a Northeast 2B game. Braiden Ermshar led UCA with 16 points.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 57, Chesterton Academy 37: Kallen Maioho scored 27 points and the visiting Wildcats (8-3, 6-2) beat the Knights (1-10, 1-7) in a Northeast 1B game. Daniel Clute led Chesterton with 12 points.

Northport 60, Columbia (Hunters) 42: Dawson Baribault scored 18 points, Bruce Snaidman added 15 and the Mustangs (7-4, 2-3) beat the visiting Lions (3-7, 1-5) in a Northeast 1B game. Owen Nelson led Columbia with 22 points.

Girls basketball

St. George’s 50, Reardan 32: Annika Bergquist scored 17 points, Carsyn Gildehaus added 15 and the Dragons (8-4, 6-0) defeated the visiting Screaming Eagles (4-9, 3-5) in a Northeast 2B game on Wednesday. Tenice Waters led Reardan with 13 points and Elizabeth Bell added 12

Upper Columbia 48, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 42: Sasha Vaughn scored 11 points, Genevieve Harbour added 10 and the visiting Lions (5-3, 5-2) beat the Broncos (4-6, 1-4) in a Northeast 2B game. Zoe Galbreath led LRS with 19 points.