Upcycled Life: Eye glass case kits

Turn an extra eyeglass case into a sewing kit to keep in your car or desk. (Katie Patterson Larson/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Katie Patterson Larson For The Spokesman-Review

If you wear glasses, you probably have a rotating assortment of glasses cases that come with your new prescription. Make use of old cases by turning them into useful kits.

Sewing kit

Turn the top of a case into a pin cushion for a sewing kit. Cut a piece of fabric about a ¼ inch larger than the lid. Use hot glue to attach the fabric to the lid, making pleats around the curved edges. Before the fabric is attached all the way, fill with stuffing and then glue the remaining section. The padded pin cushion will also keep the contents from rattling around.

First aid kit

Assemble the supplies for a first aid kit and take it with you for travel, hiking or at the office.

Quiet box

Decorate a glasses case with paper, paint or fabric. Use Mod Podge to adhere fabric, ribbon or paper to the case to personalize and cover brand names.

Add small art supplies, toys and puzzles to use when kids (or adults) need a quiet project while they are waiting.

Katie Patterson Larson is the director and founder of Art Salvage. Art Salvage keeps usable materials out of the waste stream and makes them accessible and affordable. For more information, visit artsalvagespokane.com.