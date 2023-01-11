Washington State starts hot out of halftime break, races to comfortable win over Cal

PULLMAN – Sparked by its sharpshooting veteran, Washington State caught fire out of the halftime break and wasted no time in turning a close game into a runaway.

WSU led California by one point at intermission, but the Cougars compiled a 12-0 run that spanned the first 4 minutes of the second half. Senior WSU forward DJ Rodman canned three 3-pointers during the spurt, and the Cougs controlled a comfortable advantage for the rest of the game, finishing off a 66-51 victory over the Golden Bears on Wednesday evening at Beasley Coliseum.

“That first 4 minutes was big for us, and just a lot of guys played well,” coach Kyle Smith said.

“They moved the ball pretty well and just took advantage of it. DJ has been shooting the ball really well, and those 3s are big separators. We hit some and that makes things a lot easier.”

The Cougars (8-10, 3-4 Pac-12) dominated the second half, shooting 52% from the floor and limiting Cal (3-14, 2-4) to a 28.6% mark on field-goal attempts. WSU led by as many as 23 points with 6:14 on the clock after guard Justin Powell buried the team’s ninth 3-pointer of the game.

WSU didn’t score another basket after that, but stayed tight on defense and kept the Bears down.

Rodman scored in double figures for the fifth consecutive game, logging 14 points on 4 of 5 from 3-point range. He added six rebounds.

“No one’s had more of a green light than that guy,” Smith said of Rodman. “I yell at him to shoot.”

The team’s lone senior, Rodman is in the midst of a career-best stretch. Over the past five games, he has scored 76 points, hit 16 of 29 from beyond the arc and is averaging 6.3 rebounds.

“Now that I’ve had five in a row like this, that’s kind of my baseline now,” Rodman said. “I’ve known that I’ve always had this in me, but I’ve never shown it and never had that confidence in myself like I do now. I think it’s more of a not-really-caring attitude, not caring if I miss a shot.”

WSU post Mouhamed Gueye scored 11 of his 14 points in the first half. He posted the highlight of the night in the first half, blowing past a defender at the perimeter and throwing down a poster dunk. Gueye drew a foul and sank the free throw.

Guard Justin Powell contributed 12 points as the Cougars shot 46% from the field and 9 of 21 (42.9%) from distance – 6 of 11 on 3s in the second half. True freshman guard Kymany Houinsou totaled nine points, five rebounds and two assists in place of TJ Bamba, who missed the game with a hand injury.

“His hand’s been bothering him and it’s just chronic pain,” Smith said. “Maybe rest will help it. … I don’t think it’s something (that will keep Bamba out of the lineup long term). It’s probably something he’s just gonna have to manage.”

The Pac-12’s top 3-point shooting team, the Cougs went 54 of 132 (40.9%) from downtown over their past five games. Cal came into the game on a hot streak from long range, too. The Bears went 23 of 35 from 3-point land over their past two games, wins over Colorado and Stanford, but shot 5 of 20 from 3 – 0 of 11 in the second half – against the Cougars. Guard Marsalis Roberson (11 points) was Cal’s only double-figure scorer.

“Defensively, just a great effort on our part, especially against a team that had 90 (points) against Stanford,” Smith said. “In the second half, (we were) just stingy. I think it gets harder offensively for (Cal) when we make a couple of 3s. That puts a little more pressure on them.”

WSU was coming off one of its best wins in program history, a 74-61 victory at Pac-12 favorite Arizona on Saturday that marked the Cougars’ first road win over a top-five team.

“You just gotta stay humble,” Powell said. “You have ups and downs during a season. Obviously, we knew we were coming off a big win, but we had to figure out how we were going to respond to Cal. … We had to lock in. We can’t overlook anybody.”

Against the conference’s bottom team, WSU got off to a somewhat disjointed start but settled in as the half progressed and fashioned a seven-point lead with 1:54 until the break. Cal hit back-to-back 3-pointers, including a buzzer-beater, to trim the deficit to one point before WSU’s breakaway surge.

“We didn’t come out as focused as we wanted to … but in the second half, we came out with a lot of purpose,” Powell said.

The Cougs claimed their sixth consecutive win over Cal. WSU hosts Stanford at 5 p.m. Saturday.