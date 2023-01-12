Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Seattle Mariners

AJ Pollock a ‘terrific fit’ for Mariners roster, Jerry Dipoto says

Jan. 12, 2023 Updated Thu., Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:07 p.m.

AJ Pollock of the Chicago White Sox hits a two-run home run against Kansas City Royals on Sept. 1 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. (Tribune News Service)
AJ Pollock of the Chicago White Sox hits a two-run home run against Kansas City Royals on Sept. 1 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. (Tribune News Service)
By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SEATTLE – After passing an extensive physical screening, a process that has become newsworthy in recent weeks for other MLB teams, AJ Pollock is a member of the Mariners.

The Mariners announced the signing Thursday after news of an agreement being reached with the veteran outfielder broke Saturday.

“AJ is a terrific fit for our roster,” Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in statement. “Among many quality traits, his high character and baseball IQ are tailor-made for our group while his experiences in key roles for championship-quality teams will no doubt provide value in our ongoing development.”

The team doesn’t divulge salary information, but MLB sources confirmed reports that Pollock was signed to a one-year, $7 million contract.

Pollock, 35, appeared in 138 games with the Chicago White Sox in 2022, posting a .245/.292/.389 slash line with 26 doubles, a triple, 14 homers, 56 RBIs, 61 runs scored, 32 walks and 98 strikeouts.

The Mariners plan to use Pollock as a part-time outfielder and designated hitter. He will start games in left field when opponents have left-handed starting pitcher, which should help young outfielders Jarred Kelenic and Taylor Trammell, who have both struggled at times against left-handed pitching at the MLB level.

Over his past four seasons, Pollock has a .304/.350/.593 slash line in 440 plate appearances vs. left-handed pitchers with 24 doubles, 31 homers, 75 RBIs, 26 walks and 80 strikeouts. He posted a .286/.316/.619 slash line with nine doubles, 11 homers and 25 RBIs vs. the left-handed pitching.

Pollock has played 11 MLB season with the Diamondbacks (2012-18), Dodgers (2019-21) and White Sox (2022), posting a career .276/.332/.469 slash line in 1,033 games, including 221 doubles and 140 homers.

He has also appeared in 34 postseason games and won a World Series championship with the Dodgers in 2020.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Seattle Mariners

Most read stories