AJ Pollock a ‘terrific fit’ for Mariners roster, Jerry Dipoto says

SEATTLE – After passing an extensive physical screening, a process that has become newsworthy in recent weeks for other MLB teams, AJ Pollock is a member of the Mariners.

The Mariners announced the signing Thursday after news of an agreement being reached with the veteran outfielder broke Saturday.

“AJ is a terrific fit for our roster,” Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in statement. “Among many quality traits, his high character and baseball IQ are tailor-made for our group while his experiences in key roles for championship-quality teams will no doubt provide value in our ongoing development.”

The team doesn’t divulge salary information, but MLB sources confirmed reports that Pollock was signed to a one-year, $7 million contract.

Pollock, 35, appeared in 138 games with the Chicago White Sox in 2022, posting a .245/.292/.389 slash line with 26 doubles, a triple, 14 homers, 56 RBIs, 61 runs scored, 32 walks and 98 strikeouts.

The Mariners plan to use Pollock as a part-time outfielder and designated hitter. He will start games in left field when opponents have left-handed starting pitcher, which should help young outfielders Jarred Kelenic and Taylor Trammell, who have both struggled at times against left-handed pitching at the MLB level.

Over his past four seasons, Pollock has a .304/.350/.593 slash line in 440 plate appearances vs. left-handed pitchers with 24 doubles, 31 homers, 75 RBIs, 26 walks and 80 strikeouts. He posted a .286/.316/.619 slash line with nine doubles, 11 homers and 25 RBIs vs. the left-handed pitching.

Pollock has played 11 MLB season with the Diamondbacks (2012-18), Dodgers (2019-21) and White Sox (2022), posting a career .276/.332/.469 slash line in 1,033 games, including 221 doubles and 140 homers.

He has also appeared in 34 postseason games and won a World Series championship with the Dodgers in 2020.