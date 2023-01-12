Deputies arrest 18-year-old woman for alleged stabbing that led to Mead High lockdown

Deputies arrested an 18-year-old woman Thursday for an alleged stabbing and robbery that led to Mead High School being placed in a “modified lockdown” Wednesday.

Kelsie J. Aitken was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and first-degree robbery after she was arrested without incident at her apartment, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Aitken and the victim got into an argument Wednesday morning inside Aitken’s apartment on the 12300 block of North Fairwood Drive, which is near Mead High, the release said. Aitken demanded the victim’s car keys and stabbed him in the shoulder and arm, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later released, deputies said.

The lockdown at the high school was lifted by 12:20 p.m., according to an email from the school.

The alleged stabbing is under investigation.