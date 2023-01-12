Entries sought for annual Holocaust writing and art contests

From staff report

The Spokane Community Observance of the Holocaust committee is seeking entries for its annual writing and art contests.

This year’s theme is “The Dangers of Indifference: The U.S. and the Holocaust.”

The committee is challenging middle school and high school students in the Inland Northwest to consider the meaning of a 1999 quote from Holocaust survivor, author and Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel: “Indifference is always the friend of the enemy, for it benefits the aggressor – never his victim.”

Using resources provided by the committee or teachers, students are asked to think about what the international community, and especially the United States, could have done to disrupt the Nazis’ assault on the Jews.

For the art contest, students should create a piece showing how to combat indifference to political or social movements that mistreat or threaten people. The piece should be accompanied by an artist statement of up to 150 words. Students must email the statement by March 17. Artwork must be delivered 1-4 p.m. March 19 to Temple Beth Shalom, 1322 E. 30th Ave. Winners will be selected by April 10.

For the Eva Lassman Memorial Writing Contest, students should write an essay or poem of up to 1,000 words that answers the questions: Why were individuals, groups and the government in the United States indifferent to the events of the Holocaust and how did that indifference matter? When you see political or social movements that mistreat or threaten groups of people, what actions could you take to move beyond indifference to effect positive social change? Entries must be submitted to neveragain-spokane@comcast.net by April 30. Winners will be announced by June 6.

High school students will compete for cash prizes of $100 to $400. Prizes for middle school winners range from $75 to $250. In addition, the first-place finishers for both contests will be featured in The Spokesman-Review.

For more information and links to resources, visit facebook.com and search “Never Again Spokane.”