Gardening: Find the right pruner to fit your hand and gardening needs

By Pat Munts For The Spokesman-Review

Almost every time I head out into the garden, the first tool I put in my back pocket is a well-worn Felco No. 2 hand pruner.

I acquired it around 1978 when I started gardening in Spokane. I have kept it oiled, sharpened and in a dry place when I’m not using them, and it will likely outlast me.

Hand pruners, otherwise known as clippers, pruning shears or secateurs, are work horses in the garden. They trim back errant branches; thin out trees, shrubs and perennials; prune back tomatoes, berry canes and ornamental grasses; harvest peppers and eggplant; cut roses and other flowers; and in a pinch, they even cut netting, string and cable ties.

There are two basic types of hand pruners: bypass and anvil. Bypass pruners are the most popular because they make a clean cut from two curved blades that move past each other . The top blade is sharp and cuts as it moves by a thicker unsharpened blade. The cut made by a sharp pair of bypass pruners does minimal damage to the branch or stem, allowing it to heal quickly.

Anvil pruners have a movable upper blade that comes down to meet a fixed flat blade. The upper blade basically crushes the stem or branch against the fixed blade to cut it. This damages the stem tissues, which slows healing and can allow disease to get a foothold in the plant. Both are meant for small trimming jobs of less than one-half inch in diameter.

Because bypass pruners are more plant friendly, I am going to focus on them. There are many styles of bypass pruners available on the market. Selecting the one that fits your needs depends on several factors, including your hand size and shape, grip strength, the type and amount of pruning you do, and your budget. Smaller hands need smaller pruners. If you have hand issues like arthritis or grip strength, some models have cushioned handgrips, handles that roll with movement or are ratcheted to multiple the power of your grip. Left-handed pruners are available, though most are only available online. The blades are controlled with a locking mechanism usually activated with the thumb. When you try out pruners, make sure you can easily unlock them with one hand.

Pruners come in many sizes to fit large and small jobs. Full-sized pruners will handle larger pruning projects with larger diameter material while protecting your hand fatigue. Smaller jobs, like pruning small or dense stems, might call for a pointed nose pruner that can get close to the base of a stem.

The price range on pruners can run from around $15 to $60 or more. The higher-quality ones often have better-quality blades and fewer plastic parts. If you aren’t going to use them much, buy the more inexpensive ones. If you plan on using them a lot, be willing to pay up for better quality. My Felco pruners are retailing for around $60 and are worth every penny.