Kraken knock off Bruins, the top team in NHL, for seventh consecutive win

By Kate Shefte Seattle Times

BOSTON – Down goes No. 1.

The Seattle Kraken finished off the first half of the season Thursday with their most telling win to date. They handed the Boston Bruins their first regulation home loss of the season, winning 3-0 and hitting seven straight victories for the second time this season.

The Bruins have the best record in the NHL. They were in the Kraken’s way, on their heels, maybe even in their heads early. They gave Seattle one of the stiffest challenges it’s seen this season.

Martin Jones made 27 saves for Seattle and shut out Boston for the first time in 41 games. The Bruins had only lost in regulation four times this season and were 19-0-3 at home.

Brandon Tanev scored in the first period and deposited the empty netter, and Eeli Tolvanen found the net in the second period for the Kraken.

The Kraken’s first goal was part elite skill, part cockiness, part chemistry and part luck – percentages irrelevant. Tanev applied the pressure that started the play. Under his nose, the Bruins sent the puck around the boards and Daniel Sprong barreled into them, swiping a no-look shot on net. With both skates behind the goal line, Tanev redirected the puck past Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark.

In the second period, Boston’s David Pastrnak had a direct line to Jones with Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz trailing, but the goalie kicked it away. Sprong hit Tanev for a similar 1-on-1 chance with Ullmark and was also turned aside. Alex Wennberg lunged for an open net with Ullmark scrambling back into position but had his stick tied up. The Bruins’ top-ranked penalty kill (85.8%) was dominant, killing off all three Kraken chances, but their third-ranked power play (28.2%) only had one chance to head out.

Seattle defenseman Will Borgen felt a stick near his armpit, pulled his arm to his side, dragged Brad Marchand’s stick out of his hands and triggered the Kraken’s best power play of the night. Boston-area native Matty Beniers had one of the better looks, but instead of taking the shot himself, Beniers tried to get it to Jordan Eberle in the slot but had the pass picked off. Beniers looked visibly annoyed on the way to the bench, and once he sat down.

Pasternak played a little accidental defense late in the second period. The puck was under belly in the crease to the side of Jones. Most of the players joined the pileup and the officials let play continue, but the puck never crossed the goal line.