Jan. 12, 2023 Updated Fri., Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:03 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

2 p.m.: Yale at Cornell ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: Kent State at Ohio CBSSN

4 p.m.: Villanova at Butler FS1

4 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Akron ESPNU

6 p.m.: Michigan State at Illinois FS1

6 p.m.: VCU at Dayton ESPN2

8 p.m.: Utah State at Nevada FS1

Basketball, college women’s

8 p.m.: Stanford at UCLA Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Golden State at San Antonio ESPN

7 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Clippers ESPN

Golf, men’s

3 a.m.: DP World: Hero Cup Golf

4 p.m.: PGA: Sony Open Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Winnipeg at Pittsburgh NHL

Soccer, men’s

Noon: EPL: Leeds United vs. Aston Villa USA

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, high school

6:45 p.m.: GSL: Mt. Spokane at Gonzaga Prep 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Hockey, WHL

7:30 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: Kentucky at Tennessee ESPN

9 a.m.: West Virginia at Oklahoma ESPN2

9 a.m.: Seton Hall at DePaul FS1

9 a.m.: Davidson at George Mason ESPNU

10 a.m.: Wisconsin at Indiana CBS

11 a.m.: Kansas State at TCU ESPN2

11 a.m.: Arkansas at Vanderbilt ESPNU

11 a.m.: Providence at Creighton FS1

11 a.m.: North Carolina at Louisville ESPN

Noon: Monmouth at Towson CBSSN

1 p.m.: LSU at Alabama ESPN

1 p.m.: Virginia at Florida State ESPN2

1 p.m.: Cincinnati at SMU ESPNU

1 p.m.: Arizona State at Oregon State Pac-12

2 p.m.: William & Mary at UNC Wilmington CBSSN

3 p.m.: Arizona at Oregon ESPN

3 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Baylor ESPN2

3 p.m.: California at Washington Pac-12

3 p.m.: Chattanooga at Samford ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington SWX

4 p.m.: Colorado State at UNLV CBSSN

5 p.m.: Colorado at UCLA Fox 28

5 p.m.: Texas Tech at Texas ESPN

5 p.m.: Stanford at Washington State Pac-12

5 p.m.: Bradley at Drake ESPNU

6 p.m.: New Mexico at San Diego State CBSSN

7 p.m.: Portland at Gonzaga ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Utah at USC Pac-12

8 p.m.: Boise State at Wyoming FS1

Basketball, college women’s

1 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho SWX

6 p.m.: New Mexico at UNLV FS1

Basketball, NBA

10 a.m.: Milwaukee at Miami ABC

Football, college

9 a.m.: Hula Bowl 2023 CBSSN

Football, NFL playoffs

1:30 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco Fox 28

5:15 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville NBC

Golf, men’s

3 a.m.: DP World: Hero Cup Golf

1 p.m.: PGA: Sony Open NBC / Golf

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Calgary at Dallas NHL

4 p.m.: Toronto at Boston NHL

5 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago Root

Soccer, men’s

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City vs. Manchester United USA

7 a.m.: EPL: Southampton vs. Everton USA

9:30 a.m.: AFC Bournemouth vs. Brentford NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

3 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

4:30 p.m.: Stanford at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

7 p.m.: Portland at Gonzaga 1510-AM

Basketball, college women’s

5 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland 101-FM

Football, NFL playoffs

11 a.m.: Seattle at San Francisco 94.5-FM

5:15 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Spokane at Kamloops 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: St. John’s at UConn FS1

9 a.m.: Marquette at Xavier Fox 28

10 a.m.: South Florida at East Carolina ESPN2

Noon: Memphis at Temple ESPN2

Basketball, college women’s

9 a.m.: Loyola Chicago at Rhode Island CBSSN

10 a.m.: Missouri at South Carolina ESPN

11 a.m.: Arizona at Utah Pac-12

11 a.m.: Dayton at Saint Louis CBSSN

Noon: Baylor at West Virginia ESPNU

12:30 p.m.: N.C. State at North Carolina ESPN

2 p.m.: Stanford at USC Pac-12

2 p.m.: Iowa State at Texas ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

6 p.m.: Dallas at Portland Root

6:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers NBATV

Football, NFL playoffs

10 a.m.: Miami at Buffalo CBS

1:30 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Minnesota Fox 28

5:15 p.m.: Baltimore at Cincinnati NBC

Golf, men’s

3 a.m.: DP World: Hero Cup Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Sony Open NBC / Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Arizona at Winnipeg NHL

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea USA

Tennis

4 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL playoffs

9:30 a.m.: Miami at Buffalo 92.5-FM / 1080-AM / 700-AM / 105.3-FM

1:30 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Minnesota 92.5-FM / 1080-AM / 700-AM / 105.3-FM

5:15 p.m.: Baltimore at Cincinnati 92.5-FM / 1080-AM / 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

