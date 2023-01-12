On the Air
Jan. 12, 2023 Updated Fri., Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:03 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
2 p.m.: Yale at Cornell ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: Kent State at Ohio CBSSN
4 p.m.: Villanova at Butler FS1
4 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Akron ESPNU
6 p.m.: Michigan State at Illinois FS1
6 p.m.: VCU at Dayton ESPN2
8 p.m.: Utah State at Nevada FS1
Basketball, college women’s
8 p.m.: Stanford at UCLA Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Golden State at San Antonio ESPN
7 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Clippers ESPN
Golf, men’s
3 a.m.: DP World: Hero Cup Golf
4 p.m.: PGA: Sony Open Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Winnipeg at Pittsburgh NHL
Soccer, men’s
Noon: EPL: Leeds United vs. Aston Villa USA
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, high school
6:45 p.m.: GSL: Mt. Spokane at Gonzaga Prep 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL
7:30 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: Kentucky at Tennessee ESPN
9 a.m.: West Virginia at Oklahoma ESPN2
9 a.m.: Seton Hall at DePaul FS1
9 a.m.: Davidson at George Mason ESPNU
10 a.m.: Wisconsin at Indiana CBS
11 a.m.: Kansas State at TCU ESPN2
11 a.m.: Arkansas at Vanderbilt ESPNU
11 a.m.: Providence at Creighton FS1
11 a.m.: North Carolina at Louisville ESPN
Noon: Monmouth at Towson CBSSN
1 p.m.: LSU at Alabama ESPN
1 p.m.: Virginia at Florida State ESPN2
1 p.m.: Cincinnati at SMU ESPNU
1 p.m.: Arizona State at Oregon State Pac-12
2 p.m.: William & Mary at UNC Wilmington CBSSN
3 p.m.: Arizona at Oregon ESPN
3 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Baylor ESPN2
3 p.m.: California at Washington Pac-12
3 p.m.: Chattanooga at Samford ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington SWX
4 p.m.: Colorado State at UNLV CBSSN
5 p.m.: Colorado at UCLA Fox 28
5 p.m.: Texas Tech at Texas ESPN
5 p.m.: Stanford at Washington State Pac-12
5 p.m.: Bradley at Drake ESPNU
6 p.m.: New Mexico at San Diego State CBSSN
7 p.m.: Portland at Gonzaga ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Utah at USC Pac-12
8 p.m.: Boise State at Wyoming FS1
Basketball, college women’s
1 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho SWX
6 p.m.: New Mexico at UNLV FS1
Basketball, NBA
10 a.m.: Milwaukee at Miami ABC
Football, college
9 a.m.: Hula Bowl 2023 CBSSN
Football, NFL playoffs
1:30 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco Fox 28
5:15 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville NBC
Golf, men’s
3 a.m.: DP World: Hero Cup Golf
1 p.m.: PGA: Sony Open NBC / Golf
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Calgary at Dallas NHL
4 p.m.: Toronto at Boston NHL
5 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago Root
Soccer, men’s
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City vs. Manchester United USA
7 a.m.: EPL: Southampton vs. Everton USA
9:30 a.m.: AFC Bournemouth vs. Brentford NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
3 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
4:30 p.m.: Stanford at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
7 p.m.: Portland at Gonzaga 1510-AM
Basketball, college women’s
5 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland 101-FM
Football, NFL playoffs
11 a.m.: Seattle at San Francisco 94.5-FM
5:15 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Spokane at Kamloops 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: St. John’s at UConn FS1
9 a.m.: Marquette at Xavier Fox 28
10 a.m.: South Florida at East Carolina ESPN2
Noon: Memphis at Temple ESPN2
Basketball, college women’s
9 a.m.: Loyola Chicago at Rhode Island CBSSN
10 a.m.: Missouri at South Carolina ESPN
11 a.m.: Arizona at Utah Pac-12
11 a.m.: Dayton at Saint Louis CBSSN
Noon: Baylor at West Virginia ESPNU
12:30 p.m.: N.C. State at North Carolina ESPN
2 p.m.: Stanford at USC Pac-12
2 p.m.: Iowa State at Texas ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
6 p.m.: Dallas at Portland Root
6:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers NBATV
Football, NFL playoffs
10 a.m.: Miami at Buffalo CBS
1:30 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Minnesota Fox 28
5:15 p.m.: Baltimore at Cincinnati NBC
Golf, men’s
3 a.m.: DP World: Hero Cup Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Sony Open NBC / Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Arizona at Winnipeg NHL
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea USA
Tennis
4 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL playoffs
9:30 a.m.: Miami at Buffalo 92.5-FM / 1080-AM / 700-AM / 105.3-FM
1:30 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Minnesota 92.5-FM / 1080-AM / 700-AM / 105.3-FM
5:15 p.m.: Baltimore at Cincinnati 92.5-FM / 1080-AM / 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
