Oroville ice fishing festival this Saturday
Jan. 12, 2023 Updated Thu., Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:51 a.m.
The 19th annual Northwest Ice Fishing Festival is this Saturday in Oroville, Wash.
The festival starts Saturday at 8 a.m. till 3 p.m. and there will be lunch, prizes for largest catches and a raffle.
The grand prize will a $500 check plus a $500 gift certificate to the Country Store. Second place will receive $300 and third place will get $200.
Registration is required. The registration station will open at 7 a.m. inside the Grange (622 Fir St, Oroville).
Awards will be inside the Grange at around 4:30 pm.
For questions call 509-560-8038 or email orovillewa98844@orovillewachamber.com or visit oroville98844.com.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.