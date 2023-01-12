Oroville ice fishing festival this Saturday

Jan. 12, 2023 Updated Thu., Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:51 a.m.

The 19th annual Northwest Ice Fishing Festival is this Saturday in Oroville, Wash.

The festival starts Saturday at 8 a.m. till 3 p.m. and there will be lunch, prizes for largest catches and a raffle.

The grand prize will a $500 check plus a $500 gift certificate to the Country Store. Second place will receive $300 and third place will get $200.

Registration is required. The registration station will open at 7 a.m. inside the Grange (622 Fir St, Oroville).

Awards will be inside the Grange at around 4:30 pm.

For questions call 509-560-8038 or email orovillewa98844@orovillewachamber.com or visit oroville98844.com.