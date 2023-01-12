The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports >  Outdoors

Oroville ice fishing festival this Saturday

Jan. 12, 2023 Updated Thu., Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:51 a.m.

Galen Tuttle, 13, left and his brother Shiloh Tuttle, 15 spend the afternoon ice fishing on Fernen Lake near Coeur d'Alene on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

The 19th annual Northwest Ice Fishing Festival is this Saturday in Oroville, Wash. 

The festival starts Saturday at 8 a.m. till 3 p.m. and there will be lunch, prizes for largest catches and a raffle. 

The grand prize will a $500 check plus a $500 gift certificate to the Country Store. Second place will receive $300 and third place will get $200.

Registration is required. The registration station will open at 7 a.m. inside the Grange (622 Fir St, Oroville).

Awards will be inside the Grange at around 4:30 pm.

For questions call 509-560-8038 or email orovillewa98844@orovillewachamber.com or visit oroville98844.com.

