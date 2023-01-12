Pedestrian killed in Ferry County

A Kettle Falls man was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night on U.S. Highway 395 in Ferry County.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash occurred about 6:25 p.m., 17 miles north of Kettle Falls.

The man, 72-year-old Robert W. Latin, parked his Ford F-150 on the northbound side of Highway 395 with his truck facing south. Latin was out of the truck and walking toward it when a Chevy GMT-400 driving northbound struck him and then struck his vehicle, the state patrol said in a news release.

Latin was pronounced dead at the scene. State patrol said neither drugs nor alcohol were involved in the crash.